Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux
IndyCar News

McLaren management plans fluid, Kyle Busch is Indy 500 target

Arrow McLaren SP is expected to reveal its IndyCar management structure within the next seven days, and is also targeting Kyle Busch for a fourth AMSP-Chevrolet in the Indy 500.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
McLaren management plans fluid, Kyle Busch is Indy 500 target

Former AMSP team president Taylor Kiel resigned this week and is expected to take up a similar role at Chip Ganassi Racing once his non-compete clause has expired. However, it’s understood that he will not be directly replaced within the team, which next year expands to three cars, as Alexander Rossi joins incumbents Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Instead, Motorsport.com has learned that McLaren CEO Zak Brown is weighing up his options from various senior personnel within the organization and, as written here yesterday, has hired the former president of race operations and race director of IndyCar, Brian Barnhart.

Barnhart this season served as Rossi’s strategist at Andretti Autosport, and it’s understood that he will reprise his role with Rossi in 2023 but combined with a managerial duty within AMSP.

The rest of AMSP’s managers at this level will come from within. As revealed here yesterday, Billy Vincent, the team’s current competitions director as well as Rosenqvist’s strategy-caller, is part of that mix, while it’s understood that Gavin Ward (technical director who joined from Team Penske last off-season), long-time performance director Nick Snyder, and the multi-talented Max Neyron are also in line for altered job descriptions. Several if not all the aforementioned will be part of an AMSP delegation flying to McLaren Technology Center base in Woking, Surrey, UK next week.

While priority is being given to this re-formatted management structure and arranging three full-time crews for 2023, AMSP is known to be extremely interested in running NASCAR ace Kyle Busch in next year’s Indianapolis 500. The 37-year-old two-time Cup champion will depart Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) for Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) in 2023, which means he will not need to overcome the manufacturer hurdle that his then-Chevy-backed brother Kurt Busch faced when racing an Andretti Autosport-Honda to sixth place in the 2014 Indy 500.

Busch who has amassed 224 wins in NASCAR – 60 Cup, 102 Xfinity, 62 Truck – was not permitted under his JGR contract to pursue an IndyCar ride, but Childress has put no such barriers in place.

Questioned about the matter on the day of his RCR announcement, Busch replied: “That's in the deal. I made sure it was in the deal. I can go run [Indy] if I want to run it. So, by all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up."

Asked if his wife Samantha was OK with such a plan, Busch responded, "She hasn't said no. The last person who said no was my former boss [Gibbs]."

As well as ensuring its own infrastructure is sufficient to take on a fourth strong entry for the 500, AMSP will likely also be expecting Busch and his backers to make the campaign financially viable, rather than depending on the team to piece together sponsorship for his car.

shares
comments
Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux
Previous article

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Sims: 2023 Action Express Cadillac ride is “dream come true”
IMSA

Sims: 2023 Action Express Cadillac ride is “dream come true”

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Arrow McLaren SP More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren
IndyCar

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit Portland
IndyCar

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

McLaren management plans fluid, Kyle Busch is Indy 500 target
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren management plans fluid, Kyle Busch is Indy 500 target

Arrow McLaren SP is expected to reveal its IndyCar management structure within the next seven days, and is also targeting Kyle Busch for a fourth AMSP-Chevrolet in the Indy 500.

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux
IndyCar IndyCar

Kiel's McLaren exit sparks IndyCar management flux

Taylor Kiel has resigned as president of Arrow McLaren SP, triggering rumors over his ultimate destination as well as the identity of his replacement.

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta
DTM DTM

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta

Red Bull had firm plans to field IndyCar race winner Colton Herta in this weekend’s DTM races in Austria as part of its effort to get him into Formula 1, it has emerged, only for the guest entry to be aborted at short notice.

Power’s race engineer Faustino on winning a second IndyCar title
IndyCar IndyCar

Power’s race engineer Faustino on winning a second IndyCar title

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Dave Faustino has been Will Power’s race engineer for 15 of the last 16 seasons. He gives David Malsher-Lopez the inside story on how the 2014 champion delivered in 2022.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.