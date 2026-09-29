McLaren Racing and Edward Jones join forces in multi-year F1 and IndyCar partnership
New alliance bridges Formula 1 and IndyCar, including primary sponsorship of Scott Dixon’s # 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the 2027 Indianapolis 500
Photo by: McLaren
In a joint announcement, McLaren Racing and Edward Jones revealed a new multi-year partnership designating the St. Louis–based firm as the Official Private Wealth Management Partner across both Formula 1 and IndyCar. The agreement establishes a long-term, year-round presence across two of global motorsport's premier racing platforms.
The activation begins during the 2026 Formula 1 season with driver helmet visor branding at selected races and a presence at key marquee events throughout the calendar. In 2027, the partnership will expand into IndyCar. Edward Jones will serve as the primary partner for the #6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500, alongside additional select races. Six-time IndyCar Series champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon was announced last week as the driver for the #6 entry throughout the 2027 campaign.
“Edward Jones has a long history of supporting its clients and communities, and we’re excited to welcome them as McLaren Racing partners,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “We have a shared commitment toward preparation and continuous improvement through a peoplefirst culture, making this partnership a natural fit.”
Beyond trackside branding, the collaboration will focus on client, community, and fan engagement centered on shared operational values—preparation, teamwork, resilience, and performance – supplemented by co-branded digital and social media content.
"We’re thrilled to begin this relationship with Edward Jones and welcome them to Arrow McLaren and IndyCar racing,” said Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren. “With the #6 crew entering an exciting new chapter next season, we look forward to bringing them on board and competing together on some of the biggest stages in motorsports.”
Hema Widhani, Principal and Chief Brand, Experience and Marketing Officer, Edward Jones, said, added, “Whether on a racetrack or in a financial plan, success is rarely the result of a single moment; instead, it’s built through preparation, discipline and thousands of decisions made over time. What excites us most about McLaren Racing is the culture of teamwork, resilience and continuous improvement behind every performance. Those are many of the same principles that help our clients navigate complexity and achieve what's important to them."
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