McLaughlin secures IndyCar test outing with Penske

The Kiwi, who last month secured a second consecutive Supercars crown for the DJR Team Penske squad, will take part in an IndyCar rookie evaluation test on January 13.

The test will mark a rare open-wheeler appearance for McLaughlin, who mostly cut his teeth in the second-tier Super2 series before a full-time graduation to Supercars in 2013.

"I am always open to new challenges and I'm thankful to Team Penske for providing this opportunity to test an IndyCar," said McLaughlin.

"We had an amazing year in 2019 and I'm looking forward to defending our Supercars championship next season.

"I'm also excited to grow as a driver and being with Team Penske creates cool opportunities to try something new. Although I have spent a few hours in a simulator earlier this year, it's going to be a blast to see what one really feels like at a place like Sebring."

Team boss Roger Penske added: "Scott has been incredibly successful for DJR Team Penske over the last three seasons and he has become a true champion of our sport.

"He certainly embraces new challenges and we think this is a great opportunity to utilize the IndyCar Series rookie testing programme so Scott can experience what it is like to get behind the wheel of one of our IndyCars."

McLaughlin has long been linked to a move to the United States, with lingering talk of a future NASCAR switch.

He's contracted to DJRTP for the 2020 Supercars season, the team thought to be courting Anton De Pasquale as a potential replacement should McLaughlin make an overseas move for 2021.