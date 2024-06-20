All Series
IndyCar

Meyer Shank Racing, Andretti working to continue alliance beyond 2024

The two organizations have expressed mutual interest to extend the shared technical partnership beyond the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing and Andretti Global are currently negotiating an extension to continue their technical alliance in the IndyCar Series past this season.

There were some questions around the paddock the partnership could be coming to an end when the checkered flag waves on the season finale at Nashville in September. However, co-owner Michael Shank denied any rumors of the deal not continuing.

“We’re still working on it,” Shank told Motorsport.com. “Our contract is up but we’re working on a new one. That’s not true.”

How it started

The relationship began in 2017 when MSR (then known as Michael Shank Racing) debuted in the Indianapolis 500 and partnered with Andretti. In November 2019, ahead of MSR making a full-time commitment to IndyCar (and two years after Jim Meyer stepped in as co-owner), the organization formed an alliance with Andretti Technologies, the advanced technology arm of Andretti Global. 

The benefits of the alliance included MSR taking victory - the only IndyCar win to date - in the 2021 Indianapolis 500 with Helio Castroneves.

This year has showcased the strength of the alliance, particularly with Felix Rosenqvist, who has two top fives, five top 10s and an average starting position of 10.1, including one pole (Long Beach), through seven points-paying races to sit 10th in the championship standings. He also finished third in the non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club in March.

“Remember, this is our fifth year with them,” Shank said. 

“So, we’ve done two two year (deals) and this year we did one just because we didn’t know what was going to happen. Lots of different things. I got nothing but love for guys; we’ve had a really good relationship.”

The biggest challenge for MSR this year has been finding consistency alongside Rosenqvist in the second car, which began with rookie Tom Blomqvist, who was then pulled in favor or Helio Castroneves for two races before the team confirmed David Malukas - back from injury starting this weekend - for the rest of the 2024 season.

For his part, Andretti Global COO Rob Edwards echoed similar sentiments as Shank.

“We’re still negotiating, so it’s not done, but I think it’s been good for both of us and I think we all have every intention of continuing,” Edwards told Motorsport.com.

And there is also no desire for Andretti to explore an alliance with any other team.

“No, Shank is the only team we want to have a partnership with,” Edwards said. 

“They’re great partners, so no, we’re not planning on any changes.”

