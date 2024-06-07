All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar

Meyer Shank Racing signs Malukas, drops Blomqvist for remainder of IndyCar 2024

David Malukas will make his return from injury to drive in IndyCar action with Meyer Shank Racing next week, which has signed him to replace Tom Blomqvist for the rest of the season.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing

Photo by: Meyer Shank Racing

Malukas, whose dream deal with Arrow McLaren for 2024 turned into a nightmare when he injured his left wrist in a pre-season mountain bike accident in February, that required surgical repairs, has been declared fit to return to the cockpit.

The injury led to him missing the start of the season, and Arrow McLaren subsequently called upon Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire to race in his absence. It then terminated his contract at the end of April, “due to him being unavailable for the entirety of the season to date, with no confirmed return date”.

Malukas, 22, will drive MSR’s No. 66 Honda-powered entry for the remainder of the IndyCar season, starting with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on 23 June. Ahead of his race debut with the team, Malukas will gain experience with MSR at the test at the Milwaukee Mile on 11 June.

MSR started the season with its sportscar star Blomqvist in its No. 66 car, but the 30-year-old Briton was benched after the Indianapolis 500, where he crashed at the first corner. In five points-paying rounds this season, he had a best finish of 15th (St. Petersburg) and three results worse than 22nd.

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, crash

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, crash

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Helio Castroneves drove for the team at Detroit last weekend, and will do so again at Road America, before Malukas takes over.

Team owner Mike Shank says the move is driven by concern for MSR’s place with the entry in the Leaders Circle, which pays out more than $1 million for those that place in the top 22 spots (of the 25 eligible cars) at the end of the year.

“This whole process has been extremely difficult on myself and [team co-owner] Jim Meyer,” said Shank. “There were so many things for us to consider as we need to do everything we can to make up ground in the championship and Leaders Circle standings.

“We are pleased to have David [Malukas] join us as he has both experience and potential and we are looking forward to having him join us starting in Milwaukee for the test and then going racing with him at Laguna.”

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

The American-Lithuanian racer is eager to get his career back on track with the move.

“I am extremely grateful to Jim Meyer, Mike Shank and the entire Meyer Shank Racing team for the opportunity to finish out the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Malukas. “Despite setbacks earlier this year, I have been diligently focusing on my recovery, putting in the necessary effort and dedication to get back to peak condition.

“I am ready and excited to be back in the car, aiming to make the most of this chance and deliver strong performances for the team and our supporters. This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I am determined to repay the faith shown in me with my best efforts on the track.”

According to a team statement, Blomqvist ‘remains a part of the MSR family’ and the two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner is expected to return to sportscar competition with the team in future.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole
Gilliland re-signs as Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup team leader

Gilliland re-signs as Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup team leader

NASCAR Cup
Gilliland re-signs as Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup team leader
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Meyer Shank Racing
More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds

IndyCar
Detroit
Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia