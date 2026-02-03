Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

General
General
Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Roval has been removed from 2026 NASCAR schedule, confirms Marcus Smith

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Roval has been removed from 2026 NASCAR schedule, confirms Marcus Smith

Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release
IndyCar St. Petersburg

Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

The former Formula 1 driver will test at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Wednesday

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

 The transition into the IndyCar Series has been relatively smooth for Mick Schumacher, so far.

It will get a bit steeper on Wednesday, though, as the 26-year-old German is set for his first oval test at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The private test at the 1.5-mile oval marks the first step of what he expects to be the toughest challenge: learning how to race on ovals.

“The challenges of it being so different and trying to understand what the high lines are, what the low lines are doing, what we can do in terms of aero disruptions from the front or the back,” Schumacher said. “That's all stuff that is very new to me. But I'm very curious and interested in learning about that.”

Schumacher, who signed with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) in November, will lean on veteran teammate Graham Rahal, along with recently-signed driver coach Ryan Briscoe, in aiding his development on ovals.

To this point, Schumacher has put in a day of work on the simulator in preparation for Homestead.

“There's only so much you can do on a simulator,” Schumacher said. “It just keeps going left. There's not much you can really learn from it, bumps and all that and the way the car behaves is quite difficult to replicate. But I'll have time to get through it and understand how it feels to drive an oval.”

 

And settling in sooner rather than later will be important for the son of seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher, with a full-field test Feb. 17-18 at Phoenix Raceway, a 1-mile oval that will also be the site of his first oval race on March 7.

Another element Schumacher will be getting used to in his oval acclimation is having a spotter, something he dealt with during his time in Formula 1 or the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“That's going to be a challenge and new,” Schumacher said. “But I've always been a driver, I think, more than some others that loved information, so I always kind of pushed my engineers to talk to me as much as possible. I guess that's going to be pretty similar.

“I guess one of the points that I was very vocal to my team about was why don't we have a dual-way radio system where those things that your engineer or whoever needs to can reach you even if somebody is talking so I think that's something I'm quite keen on trying to figure out because we have the problem that if somebody talking to you, the other person on the team can't get a hold of you. That's something where I come from, that's very common that we have an open discussion even as we're driving. It's something we need to figure out.”

Beyond familiarizing himself with the tracks, as well as a new car that also doesn’t possess power steering, the other smaller adjustment for Schumacher, the 2020 Formula 2 champion, has been down to general details such as vocabulary, as well as metrics.

“Instead of talking about meters we're talking about feet or yards or stuff like that,” said Schumacher, who will drive a Honda-powered No. 47 entry - the same number as his F1 days with Haas.

“It's quite tough for me at the moment. “We're in a transition where I'm trying to understand everything and putting everything together.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar legend Dario Franchitti to race NASCAR Truck at St. Pete

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

IndyCar, Monumental Sports & Entertainment partner for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar, Monumental Sports & Entertainment partner for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”
More from
Graham Rahal

Ranking IndyCar’s rising stars to watch in 2026

IndyCar
IndyCar
Ranking IndyCar’s rising stars to watch in 2026

Barnes: A wishlist for the 2026 IndyCar season

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Barnes: A wishlist for the 2026 IndyCar season

Why Graham Rahal leaves the Indy road course yearning for Ganassi Racing’s pace

IndyCar
IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Why Graham Rahal leaves the Indy road course yearning for Ganassi Racing’s pace
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

BMW M Team WRT boss Vosse: ‘Give us time’ with IMSA program

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
BMW M Team WRT boss Vosse: ‘Give us time’ with IMSA program

Juri Vips set for Rolex 24 debut as RLL Team McLaren confirm driver lineup

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Juri Vips set for Rolex 24 debut as RLL Team McLaren confirm driver lineup

WRT could replace Rahal Letterman Lanigan as BMW’s 2026 IMSA representative

IMSA
IMSA
Mosport
WRT could replace Rahal Letterman Lanigan as BMW’s 2026 IMSA representative

Latest news

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

General
Misc General
Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday

James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test