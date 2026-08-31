Mick Schumacher and and Romain Grosjean talk on pit road after Milwaukee clash

Mick Schumacher, still wearing his helmet after the cars had been parked, went straight over to Romain Grosjean's car to discuss their on-track run-in, where Schumacher spun after contact with Grosjean's car at the exit of Turn 4.

Christopher DeHarde got a small two-second snippet of the moment with Schumacher leaning into Grosjean's cockpit. All that can be heard is a brief "sorry" before Schumacher walks away, shaking his head.

A little bit later after emotions had settled, the two drivers spoke to each other again - this time much more amicably. It does not take long before the matter ends with a handshake and a hug. Not much can be heard from the conversation, but Grosjean says something along the lines of: "I wanted to go between you two." (Meaning Schumacher and his RLL teammate Louis Foster)

Asked whether everything was now fine between them, Grosjean praised Schumacher: "He is really good on ovals!" Indeed, Schumacher has delivered his most convincing performances of the 2026 IndyCar season on ovals, where he has the least amount of experience.

Nevertheless, Schumacher's frustration ran deep in the first moment. Speaking to Frontstretch Open Wheel, the German had strong words for the move: "That contact was insane. I have never seen anybody chop across like that before in my life."

In the interview, he also brought up Grosjean's reputation from Formula 1: "He has had experience with that in the past, and you would actually think that someone would learn from it."

Schumacher particularly cannot understand it on an oval, saying: "I don't think that is quite racing."

Schumacher fought back to finish 12th in that race, and is now just 18 points behind Dennis Hauger in the Rookie of the Year battle.

Grosjean reacts

Grosjean watched the replay of the incident again after the race, but wasn't ready to put all the blame on himself. The Dale Coyne Racing driver puts the onus on Schumacher's teammate Louis Foster, who was running directly in front of the pair.

"It is never good to have contact. I think we were both lucky," said Grosjean. "I felt that the #45 of Louis Foster just moved straight in front of my car. I had to move left, otherwise with my speed I would have gone straight into him. Unfortunately, Mick was there."

But the Frenchman does not absolve himself entirely of blame: " Maybe I cut the line, yes. I was simply just trying not to crash into Louis."

Translated from German