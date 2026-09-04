Mick Schumacher joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2027 IndyCar season

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) has finalized its driver lineup for the 2027 IndyCar Series, announcing Friday that Mick Schumacher will pilot the team’s #66 Honda alongside returning driver Marcus Armstrong, who enters his third season with the team and shifting to the #60 entry.

The announcement comes with one race remaining - this weekend’s round at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca - in his rookie campaign with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Schumacher, who adapted rapidly to North American open-wheel racing. The German driver tackled the full calendar – including his first oval experiences – earning Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors after completing all 200 laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and finishing 18th. He also demonstrated sharp qualifying pace on ovals with fourth-place grid positions at both Phoenix Raceway and Milwaukee, eventually locking in a season-best eighth-place finish at Nashville Superspeedway.

“I’m super excited to be working with everyone at Meyer Shank Racing and really excited to be joining such an ambitious team,” Schumacher said. “It’s going to be a special journey to start working with MSR. I am looking forward to what more I can learn from the team. They’ve had some really great success, and of course, going to an Indy 500-winning team is awesome.

“It will be great to start meeting everyone on the team and working with MSR’s partners. I’m really just excited to begin working toward 2027 together and really start thinking about how we can create a great partnership together.”

Before transitioning to IndyCar, Schumacher compiled an impressive international résumé, capturing the 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship and the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship. His junior career success led to 43 Formula 1 Grand Prix starts with Haas F1 Team across 2021 and 2022, followed by a stint in the FIA World Endurance Championship's Hypercar category, where he notched podium finishes and multiple starts at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Joining the MSR program alongside Schumacher in 2027 is Utah-based advanced materials manufacturer ENVE Composites. Known for engineering high-performance carbon fiber bicycles and components, ENVE holds a prominent pedigree in elite cycling – including five Tour de France titles with pro rider Tadej Pogačar – and recently expanded into motorsports across the USF2000 and Indy NXT series.

“We’re very excited to have Mick and ENVE join us next year,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “He really impressed us in his first season of IndyCar. It is not an easy series to come into and the competition is incredibly tight, but when you look at what he’s accomplished and the progress he’s made throughout the year, we see a lot of potential in him.

“He’s also shown tremendous pace on the ovals, which is a huge hurdle for any driver coming into IndyCar without that experience. He’s adapted quickly, and we’re excited to see what he can do with another year of experience and with our group around him. And of course we’re excited to welcome ENVE onboard. The same values drive ENVE that drive MSR and we’re both aiming for victories in our own disciples. I think that it is a perfect fit for us to join together.”

With its 2027 roster set, Meyer Shank Racing will close out the 2026 season this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Schumacher and Armstrong are slated to make their official race debut as teammates at the 2027 opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, scheduled for March 5–7.