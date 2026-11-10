IndyCar
Mick Schumacher to skip wrist operation before 2027 IndyCar season
Instead of surgery, Schumacher is going with a more conservative treatment and physical therapy
Heiko Stritzke
Edited: Nov 10, 2026, 7:16 PM
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Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Mick Schumacher will head into his sophomore IndyCar campaign without undergoing surgery on his left wrist, opting instead to continue with conservative treatment and physical therapy.
The German driver, who has switched from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to Meyer Shank Racing for the 2027 season, had been managing the issue since the opening round of the year in St. Petersburg.
Following a multi-car chain reaction triggered by Sting Ray Robb in the race's opening stages, a small bone fragment in his wrist chipped off when the steering wheel violently snapped back.
Although a surgical procedure appeared likely at various points during the season, Schumacher and his medical team ultimately decided against an operation for the time being.
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images
"The most important thing is really to avoid surgery," he explained. "So we've done a lot of physiotherapy and worked intensively to get it under control. After several MRIs, we came to the conclusion that it's better to go another year without surgery."
The severity of the discomfort inside the cockpit depends heavily on the car's handling characteristics. On circuits requiring smooth steering inputs, symptoms remain minimal.
"Everything that is gentle on the hand is completely normal and totally fine. The fast, jerky movements are the ones that usually hurt the wrist. I felt it most intensely when the rear was relatively loose," he described.
This physical dynamic may well explain why Schumacher's rookie campaign yielded some of his strongest performances on ovals. Because those tracks demand precise, measured inputs rather than abrupt steering corrections, the injury might have caused fewer issues here.
Across the six oval events at Phoenix, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Nashville, and Milwaukee, he secured 97 points, qualified fourth at both Phoenix and Milwaukee, and earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors.
While a future operation remains an option should his condition deteriorate during the 2027 season, Schumacher is entirely focused on his upcoming transition to Meyer Shank Racing.
"We'll just see next year whether it stays good or not," he said. "If it gets worse, we'll have to operate then."
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