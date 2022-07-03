Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Malukas leads race day warm-up

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s championship leader Marcus Ericsson, was the first driver to duck under 68sec barrier with a 67.9714sec on a set of primary Firestones, an average of 119.591mph around the 2.258-mile course.

That left him 0.0407sec ahead of the time set by Josef Newgarden with alternate compound Firestones on his Team Penske-Chevrolet. This pair will start alongside each other on the seventh row.

It was a very busy session, with at least 20 of the 27 cars on track at all times, as most drivers used the warm-up to check out the characteristics and durability of both compounds of tires.

With 12 of the 30 minutes left on the clock, Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy’s Callum Ilott delivered a 68.09sec lap to go third fastest, three tenths ahead of Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

Then with four minutes to go, Alex Palou, who will start seventh, edged ahead of teammate Ericsson by 0.0065sec on alternates, before being usurped by David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda, who averaged 120.051mph to top the session by a quarter second.

Scott McLaughlin of Penske moved up to sixth fastest in the closing stages, ahead of Colton Herta who was fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas and moved ahead of Rinus VeeKay.

The drivers will get the command to start engines for the Honda Indy 200 at 12.45pm local (Eastern) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 David Malukas 1:07.7110 - 20 22 120.051 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 2 Alex Palou 1:07.9649 0.2539 19 23 119.603 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Marcus Ericsson 1:07.9714 0.2604 7 21 119.591 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Josef Newgarden 1:08.0121 0.3011 5 23 119.520 Chevy A Team Penske 5 Callum Ilott 1:08.0900 0.3790 11 20 119.383 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 Scott McLaughlin 1:08.2246 0.5136 19 22 119.148 Chevy A Team Penske 7 Colton Herta 1:08.2509 0.5399 18 20 119.102 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 8 Rinus VeeKay 1:08.4093 0.6983 14 23 118.826 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 9 Alexander Rossi 1:08.4440 0.7330 15 19 118.766 Honda A Andretti Autosport 10 Takuma Sato 1:08.4486 0.7376 18 23 118.758 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 11 Will Power 1:08.4530 0.7420 18 18 118.750 Chevy P Team Penske 12 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:08.5203 0.8093 16 18 118.633 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 13 Helio Castroneves 1:08.6307 0.9197 15 23 118.443 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 14 Simon Pagenaud 1:08.6531 0.9421 15 21 118.404 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 15 Kyle Kirkwood 1:08.6963 0.9853 20 20 118.330 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 16 Romain Grosjean 1:08.7200 1.0090 6 18 118.289 Honda P Andretti Autosport 17 Pato O'Ward 1:08.7963 1.0853 8 21 118.158 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 18 Scott Dixon 1:08.8403 1.1293 19 20 118.082 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 19 Graham Rahal 1:08.9644 1.2534 15 18 117.870 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.0669 1.3559 7 23 117.695 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 21 Conor Daly 1:09.4449 1.7339 6 20 117.054 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Jack Harvey 1:09.4610 1.7500 19 20 117.027 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23 Jimmie Johnson 1:09.5173 1.8063 9 22 116.932 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 24 Tatiana Calderon 1:09.5966 1.8856 18 19 116.799 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 Christian Lundgaard 1:09.6953 1.9843 7 16 116.633 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 26 Simona De Silvestro 1:10.0380 2.3270 10 23 116.063 Chevy P Paretta Autosport 27 Dalton Kellett 1:10.1048 2.3938 7 22 115.952 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises