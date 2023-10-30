Dale Coyne Racing signs veteran team manager Mitch Davis

Davis will reprise his role as team manager for DCR, which is entering its 41st season in North America’s premier open-wheel championship. He was previously been part of the team when it captured victory for the first time ever in 2009 with the late Justin Wilson.

Equipped with a pedigree that includes championships and winning the Indianapolis 500, Davis comes in with over 40 years of experience in motorsports that includes stops at Chip Ganassi Racing, Gallaes Racing, Newman Haas Racing and Patrick Racing, among others.

Most recently, he’s spent the last three seasons at Wayne Taylor Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship where he helped develop the new GTP Hybrid Acura ARX-06 that finished 1-2 at the 24 hours of Daytona this year.

“I’m excited to be back at Dale Coyne Racing and thankful to Dale for this opportunity,” said Davis, who has held a variety of positions in motorsports over the course of his career.

“Dale has put together a strong team of people with who I look forward to accomplishing great things. I can’t wait to get this next season started.”

Terry Brown, who became team manager in 2018, will remain with outfit and take on the title of special project manager while moving into semi-retirement.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Mitch join us once again as team manager,” said team owner Dale Coyne. “Not only does he bring a wealth of experience and expertise with him, but he is also very well respected within the racing community, and I know he will be a great addition to our team.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Terry Brown for his continued commitment to the team, including these past six seasons as team manager and for his thirty plus years with us before that.”

According to the press release, the team will reveal “more team expansion and driver news” in the coming weeks.