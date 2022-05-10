Tickets Subscribe
NXG Youth Motorsports fostering love of motorsport in Detroit
IndyCar / Indy 500 Preview

Month of May schedule at IMS – Grand Prix of Indy, Indy 500

All the track action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Month of May, with the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis followed by the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Month of May schedule at IMS – Grand Prix of Indy, Indy 500

Bookmark this page as it will be updated when/if the schedule is altered by weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Thursday, May 12

9.00-10.00am – USF2000 test session 1
10.15-11.15am – Indy Pro 2000 test session 1
12.00-1.00pm – USF2000 test session 2
1.15-2.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 test session 2
3.00-3.30pm – USF2000 practice 1
3.45-4.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 practice 1

Friday, May 13

7.30am – Gates open
8.00-8.30am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1
8.45-9.15am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying 1
9.30-10.30am – NTT IndyCar Series practice 1
10.45-11.30am – Indy Lights practice 1
11.45am-12.30pm – USF2000 RACE 1 (15 laps / 40mins)
12.45-1.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice 2
2.00-2.30pm – Indy Lights qualifying
2.45-3.35pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1 (25 laps / 50mins)
4.00-5.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
5.35-6.30pm – Indy Lights RACE 1
6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 14

7.30am – Gates open
8.05-8.50am – USF2000 RACE 2 (15 laps / 40mins)
9.10-10.00am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2 (25 laps / 50mins)
10.30-11.00am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
11.15-11.55am – USF2000 RACE 3 (15 laps / 40mins)
12.10-1.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 3 (25 laps / 50mins)
1.20-2.15pm – Indy Lights RACE 2
3.39pm – IndyCar “Drivers start your engines”
3.45pm – Green flag GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis (85 laps)
6.00pm – Gates close

106th running of the Indianapolis 500

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Tuesday, May 17

8.00am – Gates open
9.00-11.00am – Practice – Indy 500 oval veterans
1.00-3.00pm – Practice – Indy 500 Rookie Orientation Program and Refreshers
3.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants
6.00pm – Gates close

Wednesday, May 18

10.00am – Gates open
12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants
6.00pm – Gates close

Thursday, May 19

10.00am – Gates open
12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants
6.00pm – Gates close

Friday, May 20

‘Fast Friday’ – cars run at qualifying boost (up from 1.3 to 1.4-bar)

10.00am – Gates open
12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants, fast Friday with extra boost
6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 21

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying Day 1

8.00am – Gates open
9.00-10:30am – Practice for all cars
12.00-5:50pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying: Setting positions 13-33 (or 13-30 if more than 33 cars enter)
6.00pm – Gates close

Sunday, May 22

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying Day 2

11.30am-12.30pm – Practice for Last Chance Qualifiers (if more than 33 cars enter)
12.30-2.00pm – Top 12 Practice
2.00-3.00pm – Last Chance Qualifying (if necessary)
4.00pm – Top 12 Qualifying
5.10pm – Firestone Fast Six
5.40pm – NTT P1 award presentation
6.00pm – Gates close

Monday, May 23

11.00am – Gates open
12.00-2.00pm – Practice for all cars
2.00pm – Gates close

Friday, May 27

Miller Lite Carb Day

8.00am – Gates open
11.00am-1.00pm – Practice for all cars
2.30-4.00pm – Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
4.00pm – Miller Lite Carb Day concert
6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 28

Legends Day presented by Firestone

8.00am – Gates open
9.00-10.00am – Full field autograph session
10.30am – Public Drivers meeting

Sunday, May 29

6.00am – Gates open
9.00am – Cars to pitlane
9.00-10.00am – Borg-Warner Trophy march to the bricks
10.30am – Cars to grid on front stretch
11.47am – Driver introductions
12.18pm – Invocation and national anthem
12.35pm – “Back home again in Indiana”
12.45pm – 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

NXG Youth Motorsports fostering love of motorsport in Detroit
NXG Youth Motorsports fostering love of motorsport in Detroit
