Month of May schedule at IMS – Grand Prix of Indy, Indy 500

GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Thursday, May 12

9.00-10.00am – USF2000 test session 1

10.15-11.15am – Indy Pro 2000 test session 1

12.00-1.00pm – USF2000 test session 2

1.15-2.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 test session 2

3.00-3.30pm – USF2000 practice 1

3.45-4.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 practice 1

Friday, May 13

7.30am – Gates open

8.00-8.30am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1

8.45-9.15am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying 1

9.30-10.30am – NTT IndyCar Series practice 1

10.45-11.30am – Indy Lights practice 1

11.45am-12.30pm – USF2000 RACE 1 (15 laps / 40mins)

12.45-1.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice 2

2.00-2.30pm – Indy Lights qualifying

2.45-3.35pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1 (25 laps / 50mins)

4.00-5.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

5.35-6.30pm – Indy Lights RACE 1

6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 14

7.30am – Gates open

8.05-8.50am – USF2000 RACE 2 (15 laps / 40mins)

9.10-10.00am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2 (25 laps / 50mins)

10.30-11.00am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up

11.15-11.55am – USF2000 RACE 3 (15 laps / 40mins)

12.10-1.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 3 (25 laps / 50mins)

1.20-2.15pm – Indy Lights RACE 2

3.39pm – IndyCar “Drivers start your engines”

3.45pm – Green flag GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis (85 laps)

6.00pm – Gates close

106th running of the Indianapolis 500

Tuesday, May 17

8.00am – Gates open

9.00-11.00am – Practice – Indy 500 oval veterans

1.00-3.00pm – Practice – Indy 500 Rookie Orientation Program and Refreshers

3.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants

6.00pm – Gates close

Wednesday, May 18

10.00am – Gates open

12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants

6.00pm – Gates close

Thursday, May 19

10.00am – Gates open

12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants

6.00pm – Gates close

Friday, May 20

‘Fast Friday’ – cars run at qualifying boost (up from 1.3 to 1.4-bar)

10.00am – Gates open

12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants, fast Friday with extra boost

6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 21

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying Day 1

8.00am – Gates open

9.00-10:30am – Practice for all cars

12.00-5:50pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying: Setting positions 13-33 (or 13-30 if more than 33 cars enter)

6.00pm – Gates close

Sunday, May 22

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying Day 2



11.30am-12.30pm – Practice for Last Chance Qualifiers (if more than 33 cars enter)

12.30-2.00pm – Top 12 Practice

2.00-3.00pm – Last Chance Qualifying (if necessary)

4.00pm – Top 12 Qualifying

5.10pm – Firestone Fast Six

5.40pm – NTT P1 award presentation

6.00pm – Gates close

Monday, May 23

11.00am – Gates open

12.00-2.00pm – Practice for all cars

2.00pm – Gates close

Friday, May 27

Miller Lite Carb Day

8.00am – Gates open

11.00am-1.00pm – Practice for all cars

2.30-4.00pm – Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

4.00pm – Miller Lite Carb Day concert

6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 28

Legends Day presented by Firestone

8.00am – Gates open

9.00-10.00am – Full field autograph session

10.30am – Public Drivers meeting

Sunday, May 29

6.00am – Gates open

9.00am – Cars to pitlane

9.00-10.00am – Borg-Warner Trophy march to the bricks

10.30am – Cars to grid on front stretch

11.47am – Driver introductions

12.18pm – Invocation and national anthem

12.35pm – “Back home again in Indiana”

12.45pm – 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge