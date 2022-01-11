Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Montoya to return to the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP

By:

Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet and Mission Foods will reunite for a second consecutive crack at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Montoya to return to the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP

Montoya, who conquered the race as a rookie in 2000 with Chip Ganassi Racing, and then won it for Team Penske in 2015, will again join the team’s full-time drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist at both the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 500.

Arrow McLaren SP stated that this completes its line-up for the Month of May, although the team is hoping to add a third car later in the season in preparation for three full-time entries in 2023.

Montoya will be attempting to qualify for Indy for the seventh time, after finishing ninth last year. The MISSION food brand will be the primary sponsor on the Colombian legend’s #6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and an associate sponsor on the #5 and #7 of O’Ward and Rosenqvist respectively.

Said Montoya: “I’m excited to return to Indianapolis with Arrow McLaren SP and Mission, to once again compete in a race that holds a special place in my heart – the Indianapolis 500.

“I had a great experience with the team last year and look forward to building on the progress we made in 2021. I think we have a real shot at competing at the front of the field and challenging for the win.” 

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing commented: “We’re delighted to have both Juan Pablo and Mission Foods back for another Indianapolis 500. Juan Pablo is an institution in motorsport, with two Indianapolis 500 victories and an impressive Formula 1 career with multiple wins for McLaren.

“He adds experience that really benefits our team, giving us another driver with the potential to win anytime he steps into the car.” 

Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer Juan Gonzalez added: “We are thrilled to partner again with Juan Pablo Montoya and Arrow McLaren SP for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The Indianapolis 500 and Juan Pablo are legendary to racing and loved by race fans everywhere.

“It’s an honor for our brand to align with icons like these.”

