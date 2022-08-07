Nashville IndyCar: Event on hold for lightning in area

Health and safety regulations state that action cannot commence, nor spectators be allowed in grandstands, until there have been no lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius for at least 30 minutes. This is because of the potential perils of spectators in wet, metal grandstands, as well as tall masts all along pitlane and in the TV compound.

Unfortunately, soon after the Indy Lights race ended, the inclement weather moved in to the Nashville area, the rain bringing thunder and lightning too.

Understandably, IndyCar is remaining cagey on when track activity may resume, since a second storm cell is approaching the Nashville area.

If IndyCar declares it a wet race, entries are not obliged to run both types of Firestone dry tire compound even if the track dries up. However, should track activity resume in dry conditions, the grid line-up and stint 1 tire choice will be as follows:

P Driver Team Stint 1 tires 1 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet Alternate 2 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda Alternate 3 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda Alternate 4 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Alternate 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet Alternate 6 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet Primary 7 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ HMD-Honda Alternate 8 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet Primary 9 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda Primary 10 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet Primary 11 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda Primary 12 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet Alternate 13 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda Alternate 14 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Primary 15 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet Primary 16 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet Alternate 17 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda Alternate 18 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Primary 19 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet Alternate 20 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda Primary 21 Simona De Silvestro Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet Alternate 22 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet Alternate 23 Colton Herta Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda Alternate 24 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda Alternate 25 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Alternate 26 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda Alternate