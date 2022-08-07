Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval Next / Paretta enters Simona De Silvestro for IndyCar finale
IndyCar / Nashville News

Nashville IndyCar: Event on hold for lightning in area

Nearby lightning strikes have prompted IndyCar officials to push back this afternoon’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Nashville IndyCar: Event on hold for lightning in area

Health and safety regulations state that action cannot commence, nor spectators be allowed in grandstands, until there have been no lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius for at least 30 minutes. This is because of the potential perils of spectators in wet, metal grandstands, as well as tall masts all along pitlane and in the TV compound.

 

Unfortunately, soon after the Indy Lights race ended, the inclement weather moved in to the Nashville area, the rain bringing thunder and lightning too.

Understandably, IndyCar is remaining cagey on when track activity may resume, since a second storm cell is approaching the Nashville area.

If IndyCar declares it a wet race, entries are not obliged to run both types of Firestone dry tire compound even if the track dries up. However, should track activity resume in dry conditions, the grid line-up and stint 1 tire choice will be as follows:

P Driver Team Stint 1 tires
1 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet Alternate
2 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda Alternate
3 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda Alternate
4 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Alternate
5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet Alternate
6 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet Primary
7 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing w/ HMD-Honda Alternate
8 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet Primary
9 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda Primary
10 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet Primary
11 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda Primary
12 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet Alternate
13 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda Alternate
14 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Primary
15 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet Primary
16 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet Alternate
17 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda Alternate
18 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Primary
19 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet Alternate
20 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR-Honda Primary
21 Simona De Silvestro Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet Alternate
22 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet Alternate
23 Colton Herta Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda Alternate
24 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda Alternate
25 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Alternate
26 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda Alternate
shares
comments
Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval
Previous article

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval
Next article

Paretta enters Simona De Silvestro for IndyCar finale

Paretta enters Simona De Silvestro for IndyCar finale
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt Nashville
IndyCar

Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt

Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash Nashville
IndyCar

Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt

Scott Dixon was convinced that car damage had ended his hopes of victory, before working his way to the front and clinging on for his 53rd win.

Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash

Josef Newgarden said “Welcome to IndyCar” in response to his clash with Romain Grosjean, while teammate Will Power felt lucky to finish the race after his gearbox was damaged in a clash.

Palou sure he has fair title shot, despite Ganassi conflict
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou sure he has fair title shot, despite Ganassi conflict

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou is sure he will have a chance to retain his crown, despite being only third highest Ganassi driver and on the brink of an acrimonious departure.

Dixon elated to win with wounded car on old tires
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon elated to win with wounded car on old tires

Scott Dixon said his 53rd IndyCar victory was a credit to his team, after repairing damage in the early stages of the race.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.