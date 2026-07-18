Nashville IndyCar starting lineup: Kyle Kirkwood beats Josef Newgarden to pole
Andretti driver denied the defending race winner with a 196.852mph average as David Malukas missed qualifying after his heavy practice crash
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
Kyle Kirkwoodcaptured pole for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.
The Florida native, second in the championship, was the penultimate driver to qualify and produced a stunning two-lap average of 196.852mph in the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda. It’s his first pole of the season, and second at Nashville Superspeedway.
“Quite honestly, it’s the car that Andretti gives me here,” said Kirkwood, 27. “We were quick in practice. We’ve been good here the past couple of years. I mean, do the same as everybody else is doing: hold it flat and hope your car goes fast. And they build really good cars around me. Did everything right, managed the tools a little bit, got aggressive with some trim; it worked out well.
Josef Newgarden, the defending race winner, ended up second after a 196.642mph two-lap average run.
Team Penske’s David Malukas did not qualify following his crash in opening practice that prompted a visit to a nearby hospital and the crew bringing out and preparing a backup car. Malukas’ status for the remainder of the weekend has yet to be determined.
The rundown
ECR’s Christian Rasmussen set the fastest early time, with a 195.585mph two-lap average, to move ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Nolan Siegel and AJ Foyt Racing rookie Caio Collet.
AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci, the ninth driver to go out, jumped to second on the timesheets with a 195.332mph two-lap average.
After the opening nine runs, Rasmussen led Ferrucci, Siegel, Collet, Mick Schumacher and Louis Foster.
Alexander Rossi was the 10th driver to go out and delivered a strong qualifying effort in his #20 ECR Chevrolet, posting a 195.664mph two-lap average to dethrone teammate Rasmussen from provisional pole.
Neither Kyffin Simpson nor Will Power could challenge the provisional front row, although Power briefly moved into fifth at 194.892mph.
Graham Rahal never completed a qualifying run after multiple stalls left him unable to leave pit lane within the mandatory 60-second window. He called over the radio with the “fuel pressure at zero” in his #15 RLL Honda. He was forced out of line and towed back to the garage as a result.
Marcus Armstrong the 13th driver to go out following Rahal’s misfortunes, put together a couple of solid laps and put his #66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda in third at 195.578mph.
The #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay went out next and managed to vault into fourth at 195.434mph. Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson followed VeeKay in the order and slotted into fifth.
Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon went out next and posted a 195.802mph average to take provisional pole away from Rossi.
McLaughlin immediately eclipsed Dixon with a 196.087mph average in his #3 Team Penske Chevrolet.
Meyer Shank Racing Felix Rosenqvist was next up and dished out a less-than-stellar two-lap run of 194.808mph to sit 13th.
Defending race winner Newgarden was the 19th of the initially expected 21 drivers to go out, and relegated his Team Penske teammate to second after a two-lap average of 196.642mph.
Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward couldn't challenge for pole with a 195.154mph two-lap run to slot 10th, directly ahead of teammate Siegel.
Christian Lundgaard’s oval woes continued, with a miserable qualifying outing of 194.086mph that left him holding in 17th with two drivers left to go.
Kirkwood backed up his practice pace with a 196.852mph average to knock Newgarden off provisional pole.
Reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou went out last and couldn't improve on fourth with a 196.050mph average.
Q
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|K. Kirkwood Andretti Global
|27
|2
|
47.5485
|100.924
|2
|J. Newgarden Team Penske
|2
|2
|
+0.0508
47.5993
|0.0508
|100.817
|3
|S. McLaughlin Team Penske
|3
|2
|
+0.1854
47.7339
|0.1346
|100.532
|4
|A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|2
|
+0.1944
47.7429
|0.0090
|100.513
|5
|S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|2
|
+0.2549
47.8034
|0.0605
|100.386
|6
|A. Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|2
|
+0.2886
47.8371
|0.0337
|100.315
|7
|
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|2
|
+0.3080
47.8565
|0.0194
|100.275
|8
|M. Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|66
|2
|
+0.3096
47.8581
|0.0016
|100.271
|9
|R. van Kalmthout Juncos Hollinger Racing
|76
|2
|
+0.3448
47.8933
|0.0352
|100.198
|10
|M. Ericsson Andretti Global
|28
|2
|
+0.3560
47.9045
|0.0112
|100.174
|11
|S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|2
|
+0.3698
47.9183
|0.0138
|100.145
|12
|P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren
|5
|2
|
+0.4137
47.9622
|0.0439
|100.054
|13
|
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
|6
|2
|
+0.4646
48.0131
|0.0509
|99.948
|14
|W. Power Andretti Global
|26
|2
|
+0.4936
48.0421
|0.0290
|99.887
|15
|C. Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|4
|2
|
+0.4941
48.0426
|0.0005
|99.886
|16
|M. Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|47
|2
|
+0.4972
48.0457
|0.0031
|99.880
|17
|F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|60
|2
|
+0.4987
48.0472
|0.0015
|99.877
|18
|K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|2
|
+0.6109
48.1594
|0.1122
|99.644
|19
|C. Lundgaard Arrow McLaren
|7
|2
|
+0.6775
48.2260
|0.0666
|99.506
|20
|
L. Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|2
|
+0.6790
48.2275
|0.0015
|99.503
|21
|
R. Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|2
|
+0.8497
48.3982
|0.1707
|99.152
|22
|R. Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|2
|
+1.0533
48.6018
|0.2036
|98.737
|23
|D. Hauger Dale Coyne Racing
|19
|2
|
+1.1451
48.6936
|0.0918
|98.551
|24
|D. Malukas Team Penske
|12
|0
|
|25
|G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|0
|
|View full results
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