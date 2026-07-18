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Qualifying report
IndyCar Nashville

Nashville IndyCar starting lineup: Kyle Kirkwood beats Josef Newgarden to pole

Andretti driver denied the defending race winner with a 196.852mph average as David Malukas missed qualifying after his heavy practice crash

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

Kyle Kirkwoodcaptured pole for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Florida native, second in the championship, was the penultimate driver to qualify and produced a stunning two-lap average of 196.852mph in the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda. It’s his first pole of the season, and second at Nashville Superspeedway. 

“Quite honestly, it’s the car that Andretti gives me here,” said Kirkwood, 27. “We were quick in practice. We’ve been good here the past couple of years. I mean, do the same as everybody else is doing: hold it flat and hope your car goes fast. And they build really good cars around me. Did everything right, managed the tools a little bit, got aggressive with some trim; it worked out well.

Josef Newgarden, the defending race winner, ended up second after a 196.642mph two-lap average run. 

Team Penske’s David Malukas did not qualify following his crash in opening practice that prompted a visit to a nearby hospital and the crew bringing out and preparing a backup car. Malukas’ status for the remainder of the weekend has yet to be determined. 

The rundown

ECR’s Christian Rasmussen set the fastest early time, with a 195.585mph two-lap average, to move ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Nolan Siegel and AJ Foyt Racing rookie Caio Collet

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci, the ninth driver to go out, jumped to second on the timesheets with a 195.332mph two-lap average. 

After the opening nine runs, Rasmussen led Ferrucci, Siegel, Collet, Mick Schumacher and Louis Foster.

Alexander Rossi was the 10th driver to go out and delivered a strong qualifying effort in his #20 ECR Chevrolet, posting a 195.664mph two-lap average to dethrone teammate Rasmussen from provisional pole.

Neither Kyffin Simpson nor Will Power could challenge the provisional front row, although Power briefly moved into fifth at 194.892mph. 

Graham Rahal never completed a qualifying run after multiple stalls left him unable to leave pit lane within the mandatory 60-second window. He called over the radio with the “fuel pressure at zero” in his #15 RLL Honda. He was forced out of line and towed back to the garage as a result. 

Marcus Armstrong the 13th driver to go out following Rahal’s misfortunes, put together a couple of solid laps and put his #66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda in third at 195.578mph. 
The #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay went out next and managed to vault into fourth at 195.434mph. Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson followed VeeKay in the order and slotted into fifth.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon went out next and posted a 195.802mph average to take provisional pole away from Rossi.

McLaughlin immediately eclipsed Dixon with a 196.087mph average in his #3 Team Penske Chevrolet. 

Meyer Shank Racing Felix Rosenqvist was next up and dished out a less-than-stellar two-lap run of 194.808mph to sit 13th. 

Defending race winner Newgarden was the 19th of the initially expected 21 drivers to go out,  and relegated his Team Penske teammate to second after a two-lap average of 196.642mph. 

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward couldn't challenge for pole with a 195.154mph two-lap run to slot 10th, directly ahead of teammate Siegel. 

Christian Lundgaard’s oval woes continued, with a miserable qualifying outing of 194.086mph that left him holding in 17th with two drivers left to go.

Kirkwood backed up his practice pace with a 196.852mph average to knock Newgarden off provisional pole.

Reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou went out last and couldn't improve on fourth with a 196.050mph average.

Q

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 2

47.5485

100.924
2 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 2

+0.0508

47.5993

0.0508 100.817
3 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 2

+0.1854

47.7339

0.1346 100.532
4 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 2

+0.1944

47.7429

0.0090 100.513
5 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 2

+0.2549

47.8034

0.0605 100.386
6 United States A. Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 20 2

+0.2886

47.8371

0.0337 100.315
7
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
21 2

+0.3080

47.8565

0.0194 100.275
8 New Zealand M. Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 66 2

+0.3096

47.8581

0.0016 100.271
9 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Juncos Hollinger Racing 76 2

+0.3448

47.8933

0.0352 100.198
10 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 2

+0.3560

47.9045

0.0112 100.174
11 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 2

+0.3698

47.9183

0.0138 100.145
12 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 2

+0.4137

47.9622

0.0439 100.054
13
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
6 2

+0.4646

48.0131

0.0509 99.948
14 Australia W. Power Andretti Global 26 2

+0.4936

48.0421

0.0290 99.887
15 Brazil C. Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 2

+0.4941

48.0426

0.0005 99.886
16 Germany M. Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 47 2

+0.4972

48.0457

0.0031 99.880
17 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 60 2

+0.4987

48.0472

0.0015 99.877
18 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 2

+0.6109

48.1594

0.1122 99.644
19 Denmark C. Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 7 2

+0.6775

48.2260

0.0666 99.506
20
L. Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
45 2

+0.6790

48.2275

0.0015 99.503
21
R. Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing
77 2

+0.8497

48.3982

0.1707 99.152
22 France R. Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 18 2

+1.0533

48.6018

0.2036 98.737
23 Norway D. Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 19 2

+1.1451

48.6936

0.0918 98.551
24 United States D. Malukas Team Penske 12 0

25 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 0

View full results

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