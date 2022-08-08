Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash
IndyCar / Nashville News

Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt

Scott Dixon was convinced that car damage had ended his hopes of victory, before working his way to the front and clinging on for his 53rd win.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt

In a race when 36 of the 80 laps were run under caution, Dixon’s #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was one of the early victims. Having started 14th and climbing to 11th, under the second caution of the day he and most of his rivals pitted but an air-jack failure dropped him to the back of the field.

Then, after Graham Rahal knocked Pato O’Ward into Will Power, bringing both the Rahal Letterman Lanigan and Arrow McLaren SP to a halt at Turns 7 and 6 respectively, it naturally caused congestion and abrupt slowing in the area, causing Dalton Kellett’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy to ram into Dixon’s car.

The six-time champion limped to the pits with a deflated rear tire and his crew discovered he now also had bent suspension and significant under-floor damage. He was sent out to ensure he didn’t lose a lap and on return the crew tore some of the floor away, which cost him around 400lbs of downforce according to his race engineer Chris Simmons. Then the team dialed out four turns of front wing to help compensate and ‘re-balance’ the car.

“The car was bent and broken,” said Dixon, “but for us I think strategy-wise to take no tires on that last stop [Lap 50] was probably the key. We were able to jump [three cars] and have enough fuel to get to the end, but it was very difficult to drive.

“The car just had no grip. Each time we had a restart, I was just praying for another accident! Some of those came, some of them didn't. Another lap with [Scott] McLaughlin [runner-up for Penske], it would have been extremely tough to hold him off. He was just super fast, and I think just in a better situation.”

Despite 42-lap-old tires and missing downforce, Dixon clung on following a red flag to beat his New Zealand compatriot by 0.1067sec, and score his 53rd victory in far less straightforward fashion than his Mario Andretti-equaling 52nd win, on the streets of Toronto last month.

Dixon said that being dumped at the back with a wounded car, he found no solace from thoughts of teammate Marcus Ericsson winning the Nashville race in similar fashion a year earlier.

“No, at the time you're like, ‘Oh, our day is ruined, our day is ruined.’ I think you're OK when the car is not damaged, but our car was pretty damaged. Like the steering wasn't straight, the rear left suspension was bent, the underfloor was pulled off, the strake we had to rip off as well, which is hundreds of pounds of downforce…

“Those situations you know that the day is going to be long, and ultimately, when it comes down to the fight, you're really not going to have a lot of speed…”

The victory moves the six-time champion up to second in the points race, just six behind Power, six ahead of Ericsson, 16 ahead of Newgarden and 27 ahead of defending champion Alex Palou, with three rounds to go. Dixon said he came into the weekend convinced that he was still in the title hunt.

“For sure; you're in it until you're not,” he said, and on learning that the points spread across the top five was only 33 points, he remarked: “There you go. Anything is possible.”

He paid compliment to longtime rival Power, commenting: “I think Will has done a phenomenal job this year. He has been much more mellow than normal, which is strange to see but good to see. It's cool.

“He is doing an amazing job. He is going to be extremely tough to beat. Team Penske, they're the benchmark as always and ones that you strive to beat every weekend.”

Trackside Online revealed that Dixon has scored 51 more points than any of his rivals over the past five races, and asked what it was that traditionally makes he and Ganassi so strong in the second half of a season, the 42-year-old New Zealander concurred that 2020 – when he won the first three races – was a rarity.

“I think all the other championships were really big comebacks in the second half,” he agreed. “Trust me, we don't try to do that! We try to do it like '20 where we start strong and lead the championship from the start.

“I don't know. If we could put a finger on that, then we would work out both ends of the championship. But it's tough, man. I think it goes back more to how the team functions. They just never give up, and I think when they get into situations where they can grasp on to it and hang on to it and make it possible, then they never lift, man.”

shares
comments
Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash
Previous article

Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash Nashville
IndyCar

Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash

Palou sure he has fair title shot, despite Ganassi conflict Nashville
IndyCar

Palou sure he has fair title shot, despite Ganassi conflict

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Scott Dixon More from
Scott Dixon
Dixon elated to win with wounded car on old tires Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon elated to win with wounded car on old tires

Ganassi aces happy with Indy damage limitation in title quest Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Ganassi aces happy with Indy damage limitation in title quest

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Bourdais says 2023 Cadillac LMDh “already in the window”
IMSA

Bourdais says 2023 Cadillac LMDh “already in the window”

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt

Scott Dixon was convinced that car damage had ended his hopes of victory, before working his way to the front and clinging on for his 53rd win.

Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden unrepentant over Grosjean Nashville IndyCar clash

Josef Newgarden said “Welcome to IndyCar” in response to his clash with Romain Grosjean, while teammate Will Power felt lucky to finish the race after his gearbox was damaged in a clash.

Palou sure he has fair title shot, despite Ganassi conflict
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou sure he has fair title shot, despite Ganassi conflict

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou is sure he will have a chance to retain his crown, despite being only third highest Ganassi driver and on the brink of an acrimonious departure.

Dixon elated to win with wounded car on old tires
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon elated to win with wounded car on old tires

Scott Dixon said his 53rd IndyCar victory was a credit to his team, after repairing damage in the early stages of the race.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.