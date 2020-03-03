IndyCar
IndyCar / Testing report

Nasr leads Sebring test for Carlin

shares
comments
Nasr leads Sebring test for Carlin
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 2:09 AM

2018 IMSA champion and former Formula 1 racer Felipe Nasr set fastest time in Monday’s test in his Carlin-Chevrolet, laying down a bold marker for candidacy as primary driver in the team’s #31 entry this year.

The Brazilian set a 52.1361sec around the 1.7-mile short course at Sebring International Raceway, narrowly edging Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon who turned 126 laps today.

Sebastien Bourdais, as in Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas, impressed with third fastest time for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, beating all five Andretti Autosport-Hondas which finished the day fourth, fifth and sixth – Ryan Hunter-Reay, Zach Veach and Alexander Rossi respectively –10th and 12th (Colton Herta and Marco Andretti).

Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, a team that has a technical partnership, with Michael Andretti was seventh fastest, just ahead of the other two Ganassi cars of Swedes Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson. The latter had a spin at Turn 6 in the morning and took off his rear wing, but otherwise the day was largely incident free, with no yellow flag periods.

Charlie Kimball in the second Foyt car was 11th, while the two Dale Coyne Racing Hondas of Santino Ferrucci and Alex Palou were 13th and 14th.

The DragonSpeed entry, piloted by Ben Hanley, was 15th and last.

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

