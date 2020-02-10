IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Nasr and Sette Camara to share Carlin IndyCar ride

shares
comments
Nasr and Sette Camara to share Carlin IndyCar ride
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 2:58 PM

Former Formula 1 driver and IMSA sportscar ace Felipe Nasr is set to run a partial IndyCar program at Carlin-Chevrolet this year, sharing the #31 entry with Sergio Sette Camara.

Both drivers will participate in Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas.

Nasr’s best results in junior formulae came with the Trevor Carlin-run team, as he won the British F3 championship in 2011, and finished third in the 2014 GP2 (now Formula 2) championship with four race victories.

Following two years with the Sauber Formula 1 team, Nasr joined the Action Express Racing team in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and won the championship sharing with impressive journeyman Eric Curran. Last year, teamed with Pipo Derani, the 27-year-old finished second in the title race but earned prestigious wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans.

Nasr also tested an Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsport IndyCar at Mid-Ohio last July.

Sergio Sette Camara

Sergio Sette Camara

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

His Brazilian compatriot Sette Camara, 21, raced for Carlin in the 2016 Macau Grand Prix (he finished third) and in the 2018 Formula 2 championship, although his wins in the series came with MP Motorsport (2017) and DAMS (2019).

Sette Camara became a nominated test and development driver for the McLaren Formula 1 team last year and was on Dale Coyne Racing’s shortlist of potential replacements for Sebastien Bourdais for 2020. However, that ride eventually went to Super Formula graduate Alex Palou.

Carlin, which on Friday confirmed Max Chilton would return to compete in its #59 car for the road and street courses plus the Indy 500, will run Nasr in the #31 on Tuesday of COTA Spring Training, while Sette Camara will take over on Wednesday.

However, it has not yet been confirmed how Nasr and Sette Camara will divide up the 17-race season, although it is understood that neither driver has expressed any reservations about racing on ovals. Nasr, who remains one of AXR’s Cadillac aces, will encounter only one date clash between IMSA and IndyCar that would render it virtually impossible for him to compete in both events – the Richmond IndyCar race on June 27, and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen on June 28.

The other two overlaps between IMSA Prototypes and IndyCar Series occur when they race at the same venues – Long Beach and Detroit – and as recently as last April in the Californian street course classic, Sebastien Bourdais proved it was possible to race in both events on the same weekend.

Meanwhile, Carlin is believed to be negotiating with Conor Daly to be Chilton’s sub for Texas Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, a role he filled well last year when Chilton elected to quit oval racing in the wake of his DNQ at the Indy 500.

Although Daly is competing for Ed Carpenter Racing in all the road/street course events and the Indy 500, he hands back the #20 ECR-Chevy to team owner Ed Carpenter for the ovals, and is therefore available to other teams.

Related video

Next article
Chilton returns to Carlin IndyCar for select races

Previous article

Chilton returns to Carlin IndyCar for select races
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2 , IndyCar , IMSA
Drivers Felipe Nasr , Sergio Sette Camara
Teams Carlin
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

3h
2
Super GT

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport

1h
3
MotoGP

Rookie Marquez surpassed Honda's expectations at Sepang

Latest videos

Tony Kanaan announces he will step back from racing 02:06
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan announces he will step back from racing

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Latest news

Nasr and Sette Camara to share Carlin IndyCar ride
Indy

Nasr and Sette Camara to share Carlin IndyCar ride

Chilton returns to Carlin IndyCar for select races
Indy

Chilton returns to Carlin IndyCar for select races

Newgarden impressed by McLaughlin, wants to try Supercars
Indy

Newgarden impressed by McLaughlin, wants to try Supercars

Arrow McLaren SP launches all-new 2020 IndyCar livery
Indy

Arrow McLaren SP launches all-new 2020 IndyCar livery

Supercars ace McLaughlin confirmed at Penske in IndyCar GP
Indy

Supercars ace McLaughlin confirmed at Penske in IndyCar GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.