NBC, IndyCar reveal broadcast times for 2023 IndyCar season
The race broadcast start times for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series, headlined by the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 28, were revealed today.
The first seven races of the season will air on NBC and Peacock, including the season-opening streets of Petersburg at 12 noon ET on Sunday, March 5 and concluding with the new streets of Detroit circuit at 3pm ET Sunday, June 4.
“Getting off to a strong start to the season is always important in pursuit of the NTT IndyCar Series championship,” said Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time and defending IndyCar champion. “From a broadcast perspective, our season will also get off on the right foot with seven consecutive races on NBC to start the 2023 season before another NBC run to the championship at Laguna Seca.
“Our race fans are the best in motorsports. This broadcast schedule will continue to make our series accessible and easy to find for them, while continuing to push the most competitive racing series in the world out to the lifeblood of our sport.”
Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage will air on NBC and Peacock at 3pm ET on Saturday, May 20 and 2pm ET on Sunday, May 21.
The USA Network presents three races this year Road America on June 18, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 2 and the second race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which is part of the IndyCar-NASCAR Brickyard Weekend on August 12.
Peacock will again provide comprehensive coverage of the 2023 IndyCar season, including every practice and qualifying session. Peacock will also, for the second straight year, exclusively present coverage of the series’ only round outside the U.S., the 12th round on the streets of Toronto on Sunday, July 16.
2023 NTT IndyCar Series schedule:
|Date
|Race
|Broadcaster
|Time (ET)
|Sun., March 5
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|NBC, Peacock
|12 noon
|Sun., April 2
|Texas Motor Speedway
|NBC, Peacock
|12 noon
|Sun., April 16
|Streets of Long Beach
|NBC, Peacock
|3.00pm
|Sun., April 30
|Barber Motorsports Park
|NBC, Peacock
|3.00pm
|Sat., May 13
|Indianapolis road course
|NBC, Peacock
|3.30pm
|Sat., May 20
|Indianapolis 500 qualifying
|NBC, Peacock
|3.00pm
|Sun., May 21
|Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
|NBC, Peacock
|2.00pm
|Sun., May 28
|107th Indianapolis 500
|NBC, Peacock
|11.00am
|Sun., June 4
|Streets of Detroit
|NBC, Peacock
|3.00pm
|Sun., June 18
|Road America
|USA Network, Peacock
|1.00pm
|Sun., July 2
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|USA Network, Peacock
|1.30pm
|Sun., July 16
|Streets of Toronto
|Peacock
|1.30pm
|Sat., July 22
|Iowa Speedway Race 1
|NBC, Peacock
|3.00pm
|Sun., July 23
|Iowa Speedway Race 2
|NBC, Peacock
|2.00pm
|Sun., Aug. 6
|Streets of Nashville
|NBC, Peacock
|12 noon
|Sat., Aug. 12
|Indianapolis road course
|USA Network, Peacock
|2.00pm
|Sun., Aug. 27
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|NBC, Peacock
|3.30pm
|Sun., Sept. 3
|Portland International Raceway
|NBC, Peacock
|3.00pm
|Sun., Sept. 10
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|NBC, Peacock
|2.30pm
Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change
O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren IndyCar colorscheme for 2023 revealed
Helio Castroneves rules out 2023 Daytona 500 bid
