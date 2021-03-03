NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Six of the first eight races of the season will air on NBC, including the season opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, and of course the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, which will be covered from 11am ET.

The 17-race season, which will be exclusively presented across NBC Sports, also features the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, TN., on Aug. 8, at 5:30pm ET on NBCSN.

Other races on NBC include the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear doubleheader.

The IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader at the IMS road course will see the IndyCar race held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 12.30pm ET on NBCSN.

While NBC will also cover the Mid-Ohio, Portland and Laguna Seca races the new – albeit temporary – season finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, will be on NBCSN, at 3pm ET on Sept. 26.

2021 NTT IndyCar Series TV schedule

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET) Sun., April 18 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 3 p.m. Sun., April 25 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC 12 p.m. Sat., May 1 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 1 NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., May 2 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 2 NBCSN 5 p.m. Sat., May 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC 2:30 p.m. Sun., May 30 The 105th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m. Sat., June 12 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 1 NBC 2 p.m. Sun., June 13 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 2 NBC 12 p.m. Sun., June 20 Road America NBCSN 12 p.m. Sun., July 4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 12 p.m. Sun., July 11 Streets of Toronto NBCSN 12 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8 Streets of Nashville NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 21 World Wide Technology Raceway NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Sept. 12 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 19 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 26 Streets of Long Beach NBCSN 3 p.m.