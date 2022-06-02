Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Chevrolet aims for its 100th IndyCar win since 2012 return
IndyCar News

New aeroscreen part of IndyCar weight-saving plans for 2024

A revised, lighter aeroscreen from Pankl and PPG is part of IndyCar’s plans to cut weight from the 2024-era cars.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
New aeroscreen part of IndyCar weight-saving plans for 2024

IndyCar announced in February that it was delaying the start of its 2.4-liter hybrid era by a year, due to a supply chain issue with the hybrid components from Mahle. Since then a 2.4-liter engine from each manufacturer, Chevrolet and Honda, has been tested on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Penske and Ganassi respectively, but not yet with the hybrid system installed.

The increase in size of the engine alone will add 11 pounds to a car already considered overweight, especially since the introduction of the aeroscreen in 2020 added 60lbs. Now, as IndyCar aims to get the 2024 car down to the weight it is now, a next-gen aeroscreen is part of the planned solution.

IndyCar president Jay Frye told Motorsport.com: “We anticipated the changes for 2024 were going to add 160lbs, and right now we’re probably at the high 80s. Delaying the new engine regs until 2024 has given us a chance to sort out things like that.

“The engine manufacturer test with the 2.4-liter cars was exceptional. A test with the hybrid component will be next. But as we go we’ll continue working to take weight off the car, get it back as close as we can to where it is right now.

“We’re working on a Phase 2 of the aeroscreen, where the screen is lighter and the frame is lighter, because Pankl believes it can halve the aeroscreen’s weight and still be as robust as it is now.

“Pankl’s current technology is phenomenal and the new version is going to be off the charts, creating a honeycomb-type structure within the internals of the frame – and you won’t even be able to tell by looking at it that it’s half the weight of what we currently run.

“One of the things we’ll also look at with the next version of the aeroscreen is how we get airflow into the cockpit. The heating issue is a lot better now than it was at the start of 2020, but we can make it better again.

“So the aeroscreen will look like it looks now but with half of the weight and without losing any structural load impact properties.”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
