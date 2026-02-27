New alternate tire strategy an unknown for several drivers entering St. Petersburg

Several drivers are coming into the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg uncertain of how the new alternate tire strategy will affect the racing.

Earlier this week, an updated rule was introduced into the IndyCar Series that included the change in tire usage requirements for all street courses. Drivers must now use one set of primary tires (hard) and two sets of alternate tires (soft) now required during the race. Previously, drivers just needed to use one set of each compound. The rule around two green-flag laps on each set remains unchanged.

Christian Lundgaard, driver of Arrow McLaren’s No. 7 Chevrolet, expressed that it all comes down to the durability of the tire built by Firestone.

“I think it all depends on the tire,” Lundgaard said. “Is the tire good enough? Is it better than last year? I think that's what we all hope. Is it going to be a three-stop probably? Is it going to be a three-stop flat-out? Maybe not, depending on how the tire hangs on.

“I think you're going to see different race strategies at different racetracks. The shorter tracks like Detroit and D.C. will potentially turn out completely different than here.”

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Photo by: Penske Entertainment

One of the unique factors that is added to the mix is Firestone’s new ENLITEN Technology instituted into the Firehawk race tires. Gone is the guayule-derived natural rubber - used since 2023 - and replaced with the new tire technology that introduces renewable soybean oil, along with recycled steel and recycled carbon black.

“I guess it depends on what the alternate (tire) actually ends up being,” said Alexander Rossi, driver of the No. 20 ECR Chevrolet.

“It's supposed to be more durable than last year. How much more durable will dictate where you're going with that question? Because before, let's say you thought it lasted five to eight laps. Did they double that? Did they increase it by 20%? I don't really know.

“It could be fairly straightforward, or it could be very challenging for everyone. I just think we have to see what the tire actually is.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson, who is entering his third year in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, concedes there’s a wait-and-see approach.

“I really don't know yet,” Simpson said. “Every year it's a new tire, so we'll see how the new tire is this year. If the ultimate is strong enough that you can run 30 laps straight without a problem, then that'll be great, but ultimately I think any time you kind of mandate tire choices like that, it kind of hinders strategy options.

“But it could be good for racing, you know. It could create some chaotic moments, like last year with the way the tires fell off. You could end up with some very interesting situations where someone's kind of trying to make the tires work and just pulling them backwards.

“We'll really see after Practice 1 what the tire is going to be like, but we don't really know yet.”