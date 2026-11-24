Super Formula Suzuka II

New Super Formula champion Kakunoshin Ohta’s goal: standing for Japan in IndyCar

Newly-crowned Ohta wants to prove the quality of Japan’s racing as he seeks to make his IndyCar dream come true

Jamie Klein

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 11:37 AM

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Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

New Super Formula champion Kakunoshin Ohta says he wants to demonstrate the value of the Japanese racing scene as he continues to work towards his IndyCar dream.

Honda-backed Ohta secured the title with a race to spare in Saturday’s opening contest of last weekend’s Suzuka finale with a second-place finish behind Ayumu Iwasa, and rounded off his title-winning campaign by finishing runner-up to Tomoki Nojiri on Sunday.

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With four wins and eight podiums across the 12-race campaign, Ohta concluded the year with a 29.5-point margin over outgoing champion Iwasa, also delivering Dandelion Racing its first drivers’ title since 2020 and its first ever clean sweep of drivers’ and teams’ prizes.

Ohta has always been open about his goal of graduating to IndyCar, and has gained experience of American racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with five appearances for the works Meyer Shank Racing Acura team over the past two seasons.

The 27-year-old from Kyoto reiterated that desire, pointing out that unlike the majority of Japanese drivers active abroad, he has spent almost his whole career racing at home.

“I am not one of those drivers who went to Europe at an early stage of my career; I’ve grown up as a development driver within Japan,” said Ohta in his champion’s press conference.

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“Recently I’ve gained experience overseas, but the core of my development has been here in Japan, and I believe that by moving on to a bigger stage and achieving results there, I can demonstrate the true value of the Japanese racing environment.

“Most of the Japanese drivers who excel overseas have spent most of their careers in Europe, or have experience in F1, but in my situation, I feel I have to show the real value of the Japanese racing scene to the world.

“I respect European and American racing, but for a relatively small island country like Japan to draw so many spectators and sustain a professional racing scene, with manufacturers working to develop young talent, it makes me proud as a Japanese person.

“I want to be able to contribute to the Japanese racing world by going on to be successful overseas as a driver brought up in Japan, so that’s my aim moving forward.”

In the run-up to the final round of the season at Suzuka, there were suggestions that Ohta could land a full-time ride next year in either IndyCar or IMSA, despite the withdrawal of Acura at the end of the 2026 campaign.

However, it now appears that Ohta will defend his championship in 2027, most likely as part of a double programme in Japan with Honda that also includes Super GT.

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Selected appearances in overseas events, such as the Le Mans 24 Hours that he contested this year in the LMP2 class, remain a possibility.

While unable to confirm his 2027 plans, Ohta says his focus is now on sealing a move to IndyCar in 2028, when Meyer Shank will expand to three cars as it picks up Honda’s charter entry.

“There is no available seat in IndyCar for next year, but Honda and I have been discussing our relationship and the future a lot,” Ohta told Motorsport.com at Suzuka.

“I can’t promise anything, but personally I want to make that ‘promise’. I am pushing really hard and putting everything into that, and 2028 is the biggest target.”

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