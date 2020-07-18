IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat

Newgarden, who will start today’s race from pole, lapped the 0.894-mile course in 18.910sec, an average speed of 170.199mph, while Pagenaud, who will start the race at the back due to fuel pressure problems in qualifying, lapped at 168.515mph.

Scott Dixon, who finished second to Pagenaud last night was third fastest in his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, ahead of the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet of Tony Kanaan, who is making his final Iowa start.

Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal signaled an upturn in form from Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda with fifth and eight best laps, sandwiching the fastest of the Andretti Autosport quintet, Alexander Rossi, and the second Ganassi car of Felix Rosenqvist.

Conor Daly, last night’s polesitter and starting from third today, has kept his Carlin-Chevy competitive and was P10 this afternoon, just behind Hunter-Reay.

Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay and Will Power, all of whom wrecked last night, got some miles under their rebuilt cars and finished 13th, 14th and 20th respectively.

Santino Ferrucci turned the most laps of the session with 104 in his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda.

Tonight's race starts at 8.45pm Eastern Time.