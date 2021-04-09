Newgarden leads three former winners in Indy 500 test

Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda and Will Power (Penske-Chevy) were the first to break into the 225mph bracket around the iconic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway and duck under the 40sec barrier, but two-time IndyCar champion Newgarden’s top lap pushed the best speed up to 226.819mph.

He was later joined in that stratosphere by two-time Indy winner Juan Pablo Montoya, in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, but the Colombian legend was displaced by another two-timer, defending winner Takuma Sato of RLL-Honda.

Fourth went to Scott Dixon, the 2008 winner for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda and six-time IndyCar champ.

Rahal’s best effort kept him fourth, and he also had the satisfaction of holding onto the best lap set without the aid of a tow, a 221.949 effort. Second on that chart went to Penske’s rookie Scott McLaughlin, who also turned the most laps of the day, 195 – almost a complete race distance.

Conor Daly eclipsed his earlier best to vault into sixth place for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, while Meyer Shank Racing-Honda saw both its drivers – Jack Harvey and three-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves – get into the top 10 overall, leading their semi-teammates from Andretti Autosport.

That said Andretti’s former winners Alex Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay both made it into the top five no-tow speeds.

Former Indy 500 rookies of the year Santino Ferrucci (RLL-Honda) and Simona De Silvestro (Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet) were 20th and 21st in the overall speeds, and 29th and 24th respectively in the no-tow charts.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 2 Josef Newgarden 39.6792 0.000 0.000 60 121 226.819 Chevy Team Penske 2 30 Takuma Sato 39.7534 0.0742 0.0742 47 60 226.396 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 39.8013 0.1221 0.0479 43 68 226.123 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 4 9 Scott Dixon 39.8395 0.1603 0.0382 65 126 225.906 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 15 Graham Rahal 39.8859 0.2067 0.0464 40 157 225.644 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 47 Conor Daly 39.8868 0.2076 0.0009 119 137 225.639 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 7 12 Will Power 39.9112 0.2320 0.0244 51 162 225.501 Chevy Team Penske 8 60 Jack Harvey 39.9527 0.2735 0.0415 139 140 225.266 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 9 5 Pato O'Ward 39.9790 0.2998 0.0263 108 156 225.118 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 10 06 Helio Castroneves 39.9868 0.3076 0.0078 105 128 225.074 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 11 22 Simon Pagenaud 39.9999 0.3207 0.0131 104 184 225.001 Chevy Team Penske 12 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 40.0091 0.3299 0.0092 119 134 224.949 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 26 Colton Herta 40.1422 0.4630 0.1331 42 164 224.203 Honda Andretti Autosport 14 20 Ed Carpenter 40.1524 0.4732 0.0102 144 146 224.146 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 15 10 Alex Palou 40.1545 0.4753 0.0021 20 112 224.134 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 16 7 Felix Rosenqvist 40.1835 0.5043 0.0290 112 126 223.973 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 17 18 Ed Jones 40.1956 0.5164 0.0121 15 104 223.905 Honda Dale Coyne Racing 18 3 Scott McLaughlin 40.2131 0.5339 0.0175 151 195 223.808 Chevy Team Penske 19 27 Alexander Rossi 40.2440 0.5648 0.0309 117 136 223.636 Honda Andretti Autosport 20 45 Santino Ferrucci 40.2650 0.5858 0.0210 85 137 223.519 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 16 Simona De Silvestro 40.2760 0.5968 0.0110 50 92 223.458 Chevy Paretta Autosport 22 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.2760 0.5968 0.0000 87 127 223.458 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 23 48 Tony Kanaan 40.3404 0.6612 0.0644 38 99 223.101 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 24 24 Sage Karam 40.3415 0.6623 0.0011 71 81 223.095 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 25 98 Marco Andretti 40.3923 0.7131 0.0508 113 138 222.815 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 26 14 Sebastien Bourdais 40.4263 0.7471 0.0340 119 125 222.627 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 59 Max Chilton 40.4935 0.8143 0.0672 3 114 222.258 Chevy Carlin 28 8 Marcus Ericsson 40.5159 0.8367 0.0224 147 188 222.135 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 29 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 40.5509 0.8717 0.0350 135 144 221.943 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 30 4 Dalton Kellett 40.8727 1.1935 0.3218 63 97 220.196 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 31 52 Cody Ware 41.2017 1.5225 0.3290 25 58 218.438 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

