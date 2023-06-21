Subscribe
Previous / Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate
IndyCar News

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden believes Alex Palou’s huge points advantage in the IndyCar Series can still be overhauled in the remaining races of the season.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Palou scored his third win of the season at Road America on Sunday – Chip Ganassi Racing’s 250th overall race victory – extending his lead to 74 points over his team-mate Marcus Ericsson.

But Indy 500 winner Newgarden, who is 81 points in arrears in third place, shrugged off the deficit as the series approaches its halfway point at Mid-Ohio next month.

“Probably win by 200 points if you won nine races straight,” he said. “Yeah, I mean, it's pretty wide open still.”

Newgarden pointed to Palou’s amazing consistency at scoring points, even bouncing back to finish fourth in the Indy 500 after a pitroad collision with Rinus VeeKay put Palou in the wall and broke his front wing – which dropped him to last place for a time.

“It's kind of out of our control,” he admitted of Palou’s metronomic scoring. “They've had a good run up to this point, right? They've not had a bad race. I think that's to be expected.

“We had an engine pop on us in the very first round. Everybody has a different story. If you look at their story, they've not had one bad race yet. When you have eight races in a row without a bad one, this is what happens points-wise.

“What's going to happen on the final nine, it's impossible to say. There's so much season still that he's got a good cushion at this point, they've done a great job, but I don't think that guarantees anything in IndyCar.”

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward added: “Obviously this isn’t ideal for all of us, including ourselves, in the championship but Alex and the Ganassi guys have done a fantastic job again, and we just need to be better.

“We gotta win races. If you win nine more races, yeah, you can do it.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Palou said it was too early to think about racing for points and will continue to focus on race wins – having already matched his win tally in his 2021 title season.

“I would understand racing for points on the last two races, but it's too early,” he said. “We did eight races. There's still nine left. I mean, somebody else can do the same amount of points that we did, or even more, with the races that we have left.

“We're going to focus on scoring wins because that's the way we can score more points. That's the best way. Honestly, there's some races coming up now that are still really good for us and we know we're going to have a car and my confidence to fight for wins.”

Palou says the experience of winning the championship before gives him more confidence in how to play out the second half of the season.

“I feel a lot better now, in '21, everything was new for me,” he admitted. “I didn't really know how to manage stuff. It was all new for me.

“At least now I have some more experience both on track and off track. Hopefully we can maintain that gap.

“I'm glad that we have those points in our camp, and we don't have to catch other people, but I'm not relaxed by the points gap at all because it's IndyCar. If it was another series, yeah, maybe I would be a bit more relaxed. In IndyCar, you can't. Somebody can have three or four wins in a row.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Hillclimb

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

IndyCar
Road America

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Mick Schumacher to drive Michael's Mercedes F1 car at Goodwood

Mick Schumacher to drive Michael's Mercedes F1 car at Goodwood

F1 Formula 1

Mick Schumacher to drive Michael's Mercedes F1 car at Goodwood Mick Schumacher to drive Michael's Mercedes F1 car at Goodwood

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike "will not be fast anywhere" if it's not quick at Assen

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike "will not be fast anywhere" if it's not quick at Assen

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike "will not be fast anywhere" if it's not quick at Assen Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike "will not be fast anywhere" if it's not quick at Assen

Why a multiple sportscar champion credits Kubica as an "amazing teacher"

Why a multiple sportscar champion credits Kubica as an "amazing teacher"

WEC WEC

Why a multiple sportscar champion credits Kubica as an "amazing teacher" Why a multiple sportscar champion credits Kubica as an "amazing teacher"

Undercut impact will be added factor in final F1 tyre warmer ban decision

Undercut impact will be added factor in final F1 tyre warmer ban decision

F1 Formula 1

Undercut impact will be added factor in final F1 tyre warmer ban decision Undercut impact will be added factor in final F1 tyre warmer ban decision

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe