Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Newgarden: Previous qualifying missteps ended real title hopes

By:

Long Beach pole-winner Josef Newgarden says that poor qualifying runs on the previous three road courses are what has all-but-eliminated him from genuine championship contention this weekend.

Newgarden: Previous qualifying missteps ended real title hopes

Newgarden qualified 14th on the Indianapolis road course (but also had a six-place grid penalty for an early engine change), 16th at Portland and 17th at Laguna Seca, resulting in finishes of eighth, fifth and seventh, respectively.

“I wish we didn't lose that the last couple weekends,” he said afterward. “It would have been nice to have that mojo. It's really what's done our fate in for this weekend, just not qualifying well. It's nice to have that back.

“We've had a fast car this weekend. We started a little bit slower. It's been kind of the opposite the last two weekends where we started really quick, then for whatever reason we just fade and don't get it right on the day when it counts.

“Really proud of the team. Felt like our car was good from the start. Just needed the track grip to come up. The more grip we had, the better I felt our car was. Yeah, pretty happy for our whole team, especially Gavin [Ward, race engineer], all the boys on the Hitachi Team Chevy.

“Got one goal accomplished for the weekend. Hopefully we can finish things off tomorrow and have a clean day.”

Asked if Ward had given him some inspiration to recapture his qualifying form from earlier in the year that has resulted in four pole positions, Newgarden replied: “We have these fun things that we do. He's got a pre-event report that he always does, and I love to read it. He puts inspirational quotes at the top page. In this case he just put three pole-winning photos. I was laughing with him on Friday. I was like, Well, at least we know how to do it, right? Literally it feels like we forgot how to do our job the last couple weeks.

“Yeah, that's the inspiration he gave me: ‘Let's just go do what we normally do.’ Somehow it worked out. Pretty pumped on that.”

Asked by Motorsport.com if he could detail what went wrong on road courses recently, Newgarden said it had been different issues.

“Laguna was probably the most confusing,” he commented. “I felt like we had the car to beat going into Laguna. It just unraveled oddly on Saturday morning when we put on red tires [Firestone’s softer alternate compound]. Not a 100 percent sure what took place there.

“I think Portland we just got behind. It was sort of self-inflicted. We just didn't keep up with the track, didn't put it together. That happens at Portland. It's so tight there, if you do that, you can get bounced out pretty quickly. That was more easy to understand, but no less difficult to realize.

“I think it was probably a combination of things at the [Indy] GP weekend. But you just can't have that. When you have 28 cars in the championship now, I mean, you can't start back in 17th, 18th. It's going to kill your day, especially when there's nothing that happens in the race to help you [conveniently-timed caution periods]. You're really banking on at least some help somewhere to vault you to the top three.

“We can fight to fifth or seventh – that's what we did – but to do much more than that you have to have an extraordinary day. Those are just really hard to come by nowadays with the parity in the series.

“The last two weekends were really, really odd. I'm so pleased to go into this off-season with something more normal and just feeling a little bit better about going into '22.”

shares
comments
O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

Previous article

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018

2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

14 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"

8 h
5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
Newgarden: Previous qualifying missteps ended real title hopes
IndyCar

Newgarden: Previous qualifying missteps ended real title hopes

1 h
O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar
IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

2 h
Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole, title rivals falter
IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole, title rivals falter

6 h
Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops practice again, beats Penskes
IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops practice again, beats Penskes

9 h
Miles: IndyCar’s “clear focus is on North America”
IndyCar

Miles: IndyCar’s “clear focus is on North America”

Sep 25, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022 00:48
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

Callum Ilott talks about his debut at IndyCar 08:30
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

Callum Ilott talks about his debut at IndyCar

IndyCar: Newgarden still in the fight for title 00:58
IndyCar
Sep 14, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden still in the fight for title

IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 chaos to win 01:18
IndyCar
Sep 13, 2021

IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 chaos to win

IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter 00:24
IndyCar
Sep 12, 2021

IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar Long Beach
IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3 Long Beach
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr, Derani dominate in Cadillac 1-2-3

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sochi F1 fightback will be harder than in 2018

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole, title rivals falter
IndyCar IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole, title rivals falter

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021

Latest news

Newgarden: Previous qualifying missteps ended real title hopes
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Previous qualifying missteps ended real title hopes

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole, title rivals falter
IndyCar IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole, title rivals falter

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops practice again, beats Penskes
IndyCar IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops practice again, beats Penskes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.