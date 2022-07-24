Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Iowa winner O’Ward: “This is the momentum we need” Next / Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race
IndyCar / Iowa II News

Newgarden taken to hospital after heavy Iowa shunt

Josef Newgarden, who crashed out of the lead in the second Iowa race, has been taken to hospital by helicopter for further evaluation.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Newgarden taken to hospital after heavy Iowa shunt

The Team Penske-Chevrolet ace, who dominated Race 1 at Iowa on Saturday, appeared set to do the same in Race 2, after wresting first place away from pole-sitting teammate Will Power before one-third distance and then leading 148 laps.

However, on the 235th of 300 laps, the #2 Penske appeared to ‘sit down’ on its rear right, looping the car into a spin that caused it to loop into heavy rear-end impact with the outside wall at Turn 4.

After initially being checked and released, Newgarden was readmitted to IndyCar Medical after fainting, and has now been taken to hospital in Des Moines for further checks.

Dr. Geoff Billows, IndyCar’s Medical Director told Associated Press: “We want to send him downtown for further evaluation because we don’t have the ability to get more advanced imaging and radiographs. But he’s awake and talking to us.”

Billows confirmed that the two-time champion had suffered an abrasion when he fainted. Asked if Newgarden was showing concussion-like symptoms, Billows said: “This is what makes it confusing. He crashed, and he was evaluated here after the crash and he was fine.

“We actually went and talked to him afterwards, and then apparently after we talked with him, he exited his hauler, and he passed out or fell and hit his head.

So as a precaution we want to make sure that he doesn’t have a head injury…

“He seemed OK here, but we were actually going to re-evaluate him on Thursday because of the level of Gs on his accelerometer.”

Newgarden himself, on his initial release from IndyCar Medical, told NBC: “Definitely was a bit of a shock. Man, I wanna cry, I’m so sad for my team. I don’t know what happened. It was a good run.

“It’s just one race, but I feel terrible for us. Something went wrong there.”

Although Newgarden, as with Power yesterday, had complained earlier in the race about a tire vibration, he didn’t think it played a part in a possible component failure.

“Everything felt fine to me up until that point,” said Newgarden who has won four times on the Iowa oval and has led 1506 laps of the 0.894-mile oval. “I did have a vibration at the start of that stint but you can have – tire balance or shifting – it wasn’t diabolical. Everything felt just fine.

“Totally unexpected when it happened, it caught me by surprise. I didn’t know what the heck happened until I was in the wall.

“This is racing. Team Penske is the best. I never have this stuff: maybe we were due. We’ll fight back, we don’t stop fighting.”

 

 

shares
comments

Related video

Iowa winner O’Ward: “This is the momentum we need”
Previous article

Iowa winner O’Ward: “This is the momentum we need”
Next article

Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race

Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition
IndyCar

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition

McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa Iowa II
IndyCar

McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Josef Newgarden More from
Josef Newgarden
Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts
IndyCar

Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
IndyCar

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race Iowa II
IndyCar

Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race

Power surprised by Iowa poles after “messy” qualifying run Iowa I
IndyCar

Power surprised by Iowa poles after “messy” qualifying run

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition
IndyCar IndyCar

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition

Josef Newgarden will stay in hospital overnight in Iowa after his accident was followed by a fainting episode.  

McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa

Scott McLaughlin bounced back from pitstop-blighted Race 1 at Iowa to claim last place on the podium in Race 2, and passing New Zealand compatriot Scott Dixon at the final restart.

Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race
IndyCar IndyCar

Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race

After a second podium finish of the weekend at Iowa Speedway, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power admitted he could have been more aggressive due to a decrease in tire degradation during Sunday’s race.

Newgarden taken to hospital after heavy Iowa shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden taken to hospital after heavy Iowa shunt

Josef Newgarden, who crashed out of the lead in the second Iowa race, has been taken to hospital by helicopter for further evaluation.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.