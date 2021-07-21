Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca

Just 10 of the anticipated 27 cars expected in the next round of the NTT IndyCar Series in Nashville, took part in today’s test at Laguna Seca, with the four Penske-Chevys and the four Andretti Autosport-Hondas supplemented by two Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas.

Newgarden lapped the 2.238-mile course, scene of this year’s penultimate round, in 71.55sec, to lead Andretti’s Colton Herta by 0.1sec. Herta, who took pole and victory the last time IndyCar raced there in 2019, was a mere 0.06sec faster than Simon Pagenaud in a second Penske.

Andretti’s Alexander Rossi was fourth fastest ahead of Penske’s impressive rookie Scott McLaughlin who was half a second off Newgarden, but ahead of Hunter-Reay (Andretti) and Santino Ferrucci (RLL).

Will Power (Penske), Graham Rahal (RLL) and James Hinchcliffe (Andretti) completed the field.

Longest runners of the day were Pagenaud and Rahal, who each turned 103 laps.

Next week will see Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda (four cars), Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet (two cars) and Meyer Shank Racing-Honda (two cars) test at Portland International Raceway.

It will be MSR’s first run with Helio Castroneves since the Brazilian legend became the fourth four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 in May, and he will return to race action with the team at Nashville.