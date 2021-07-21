Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC
IndyCar Testing report

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca

By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time champion Josef Newgarden led the IndyCar times at Monterey’s legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca today.

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca

Just 10 of the anticipated 27 cars expected in the next round of the NTT IndyCar Series in Nashville, took part in today’s test at Laguna Seca, with the four Penske-Chevys and the four Andretti Autosport-Hondas supplemented by two Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas.

Newgarden lapped the 2.238-mile course, scene of this year’s penultimate round, in 71.55sec, to lead Andretti’s Colton Herta by 0.1sec. Herta, who took pole and victory the last time IndyCar raced there in 2019, was a mere 0.06sec faster than Simon Pagenaud in a second Penske.

Andretti’s Alexander Rossi was fourth fastest ahead of Penske’s impressive rookie Scott McLaughlin who was half a second off Newgarden, but ahead of Hunter-Reay (Andretti) and Santino Ferrucci (RLL).

Will Power (Penske), Graham Rahal (RLL) and James Hinchcliffe (Andretti) completed the field.

Longest runners of the day were Pagenaud and Rahal, who each turned 103 laps.

Next week will see Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda (four cars), Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet (two cars) and Meyer Shank Racing-Honda (two cars) test at Portland International Raceway.

It will be MSR’s first run with Helio Castroneves since the Brazilian legend became the fourth four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 in May, and he will return to race action with the team at Nashville.

shares
comments
IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

Previous article

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat

12 min
2
IndyCar

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca

42 min
3
Supercars

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

4
Supercars

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

5
MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46

Latest news
Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca

42m
IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC
IndyCar

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

3 h
Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

6 h
IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

12 h
Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race
IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race

Jul 19, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Grosjean to make his oval debut at Gateway 01:10
IndyCar
Jul 17, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean to make his oval debut at Gateway

IndyCar: Calderon as potential candidate for AJ Foyt Racing in 2022 00:55
IndyCar
Jul 10, 2021

IndyCar: Calderon as potential candidate for AJ Foyt Racing in 2022

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it' 00:37
IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it'

IndyCar: Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio to end Penske's drought 02:09
IndyCar
Jul 5, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio to end Penske's drought

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio 01:36
IndyCar
Jul 4, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC
IndyCar

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat
Supercars Supercars

Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins
Supercars Supercars

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round
Supercars Supercars

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021

Latest news

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden tops 10-car IndyCar test at Laguna Seca

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.