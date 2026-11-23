IndyCar

Nikita Johnson targets Alex Palou’s rookie benchmark with Coyne ahead of 2027 IndyCar debut

Fresh off an Indy NXT title and IMSA seat time, the incoming rookie pairs small-team familiarity with clear goals for his first full season

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 10:05 PM

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Nikita Johnson, testing with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber Motorsports Park, October 2026

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Nikita Johnson is using Alex Palou’s 2020 rookie run with Dale Coyne Racing as the exact benchmark for his own IndyCar Series debut next season.

Before Palou became a five-time IndyCar champion with Chip Ganassi Racing, the Spaniard cut his teeth as a rookie in Coyne's Honda-powered entry in 2020. Palou scored a podium at Road America and finished 16th in the championship standings that year – a specific target Johnson has circled after locking up the 2026 Indy NXT title with Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR.

"How I really look at it is I believe Alex Palou finished 16th in the championship," Johnson said. "A lot of rookies have a tough time in their first year. They finish like 18th to 20 something. My main goal is to be Rookie of the Year and top 15 or 16 in the championship my first year."

The 18-year-old Florida native added that cracking the top 15 or 16 is an attainable step forward before chasing bigger milestones in the series.

"For me, I look at it as getting a few podiums, which is always possible,” Johnson said. “It's going to be hard to get a win just because IndyCar is such a challenging series. If you could get a win in your rookie year, I think that would be amazing."

Earlier this month, Coyne announced that Johnson will pilot one of the team's full-time entries in 2027. He comes off a dominant Indy NXT campaign where he collected two wins, nine podiums and finished no lower than eighth across all 17 races.

Fitting in with Coyne’s small-team ethos

Coyne's tight-knit, engineering-focused environment mirrors the small-team dynamic Johnson thrived in at Cape, making it a natural fit as he steps up to the top level.

"Yeah, pretty much from everyone I talked to, Dale Coyne is probably the best place you can go for your rookie season," Johnson said. "Everyone there is very welcoming. A lot of rookies have gone there. Just completely enjoyed the space, love the team.

"He was also pretty much the first person to congratulate me after I won the championship. I respect people like that. Dale is just such a good guy. He's very down to earth. He's extremely smart about the car. I can talk to him about anything engineering-wise on the car."

Johnson said he connects better within smaller setups and gravitates toward an underdog role rather than the spotlight. "I seem to get along with everybody on a small team better," Johnson said. "I don't know. I just like being the underdog a little bit. That's how I always like being. I like being humble and not being noticed by everyone, just doing my thing."

Johnson already turned his first laps with the team during a test at Barber Motorsports Park last month.

"There was a little bit of a gap (to the Indy NXT cars), but it didn't feel too big," Johnson said of the Barber test.

"It was just the braking, had to get used to kind of warming them up, how the bite point on it was. Other than that, people were going to be like it's extremely physical, you're going to be gone in a few laps. I made it through my first day really good."

#59 RLL Team McLaren McLaren 720S GT3 EVO: Max Esterson, Nikita Johnson

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

IMSA experience aiding the transition

Alongside his Indy NXT title run, Johnson gained experience in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD Pro class with RLL Team McLaren this past season, giving him exposure to procedures absent from the junior open-wheel ladder.

"Yeah, I feel it's going to be just a slight change," Johnson said. "I think if I didn't do IMSA and I didn't do any hot stops or cold tires on out-laps or anything like that, it would be for sure really difficult coming in at St. Pete.

"I think I have a good baseline on how to do pit stops correctly, not mess up, do out-laps on cold tires. Obviously still going to have a lot to learn in an IndyCar because it's a completely different beast than a GT. At least I have an understanding of what to do. I think it will be a little bit easier on me."

With his first test under his belt and Palou's rookie path in mind, Johnson is eager to reward Coyne's hardworking crew with strong results next year.

"Even though we're going to be a small team, I think there's a lot of passion behind us," Johnson said. "I seem to get along with everybody on a small team better. I just like being the underdog a little bit. That's how I always like being. I like being humble and not being noticed by everyone, just doing my thing.

"I just really hope that I'm able to give them a few podiums next year and a few good points so we can celebrate their hard work because they work really, really hard."

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