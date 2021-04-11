Nine former winners among 36 expected to enter Indy 500

Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing-Honda) has scored three wins, Juan Pablo Montoya (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet) and defending winner Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda) have won it twice, while Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power and Simon Pagenaud, Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi, and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan have each triumphed once.

Between them, these nine have made 113 starts, led 2,035 laps, and completed 20,569 laps. As well as representing six teams, they represent seven countries represented – Australia, Brazil, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

The number of cars gunning for the 33 slots on the eleven-rows-of-three is expected to be at least 36, although the possibility of a 37th remains. Below are listed the 34 cars confirmed or all-but-confirmed.

Andretti Autosport has proven capable of running six cars at the Brickyard, and there remain rumors that this entry could be piloted by evergreen veteran Oriol Servia or Stefan Wilson. The 2019 Indy Lights champion (with AA) Oliver Askew did not sound optimistic, while 2015 Lights champion Spencer Pigot said he tried and failed to come up with the required funding for the teams to whom he was talking.

Top Gun Racing, should it get off the ground – and, encouragingly, it does have two new chassis and has hired ex-Dale Coyne Racing chief mechanic Roy Wilkerson to run the team – would run R.C. Enerson, who has had just a sprinkling of opportunities to prove his worth in an IndyCar, but has looked very respectable each time.

Should AA’s and TGR’s dreams come to fruition, the rumored second Carlin entry would push the entry list up to 37.

105th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

1 - J.R. Hildebrand

4 - Dalton Kellett

11 - Charlie Kimball

14 - Sebastien Bourdais



Team Penske-Chevrolet

2 - Josef Newgarden

12 - Will Power (winner 2018)

22 - Simon Pagenaud (winner 2019)

3 - Scott McLaughlin



Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

9 - Scott Dixon (winner 2008)

10 - Alex Palou

8 - Marcus Ericsson

48 - Tony Kanaan (winner 2013)



Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

15 - Graham Rahal

30 - Takuma Sato (winner 2017, 2020)

45 - Santino Ferrucci



Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet

16 - Simona de Silvestro



Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet

24 - Sage Karam



Andretti Autosport-Honda

26 - Colton Herta

27 - Alexander Rossi (winner 2016)

28 - Ryan Hunter-Reay (winner 2014)

29 - James Hinchcliffe

98 - Marco Andretti



Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

60 - Jack Harvey

06 - Helio Castroneves (winner 2001, 2002, 2009)



Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

5 - Patricio O’Ward

7 - Felix Rosenqvist

86 - Juan Pablo Montoya (winner 2000, 2015)



Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

20 - Ed Carpenter

21 - Rinus VeeKay

47 - Conor Daly



Dale Coyne Racing-Honda

18 - Ed Jones

51 - Pietro Fittipaldi

52 - Cody Ware



Carlin Racing-Chevrolet

59 - Max Chilton