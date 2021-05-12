35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

The stacked field includes nine past winners of the event, eight former series champions and three rookies. Two cars will go home once the field of 33 is set.

Past winners include three-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves, two-time winners Takuma Sato and Juan Pablo Montoya, as well as one-time winners Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon.

RC Enerson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Scott McLaughlin are the three rookie entrants.

15 countries are represented with 13 American drivers, three drivers from Brazil and England, two from New Zealand, Sweden, Canada and France, and one driver representing Mexico, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Dubai, Netherlands, Japan and Colombia.

Andretti Autosport boasts the most entries with six. The field is split fairly evenly between manufacturers with 18 Chevrolets and 17 Hondas.

The expected Dale Coyne/Rick Ware No. 52 entry has pulled out of the event.

On-track action for the Indy 500 begins on Tuesday, May 18th.

Entry Car Driver Team Engine 1 1 JR Hildebrand A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 2 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 3 3 Scott McLaughlin (R) Team Penske Chevrolet 4 4 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 5 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 6 06 Helio Castroneves (W) Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 8 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 9 Scott Dixon (W) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 11 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 12 12 Will Power (W) Team Penske Chevrolet 13 14 Sebastien Bourdais A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 14 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15 16 Simon De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevrolet 16 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda 17 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 18 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 19 22 Simon Pagenaud (W) Team Penske Chevrolet 20 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 21 25 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda 22 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 23 27 Alexander Rossi (W) Andretti Autosport Honda 24 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay (W) Andretti Autosport Honda 25 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 26 30 Takuma Sato (W) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 27 45 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 28 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 29 48 Tony Kanaan (W) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 30 51 Pietro Fittipaldi (R) Dale Coyne Racing/RWR Honda 31 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevrolet 32 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 33 75 RCR Enerson (R) Top Gun Racing Chevrolet 34 86 Juan Pablo Montoya (W) Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 35 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda