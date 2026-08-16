Official race results: 2026 IndyCar at Markham

Marcus Ericsson passed Romain Grosjean with five laps to go on the streets of Markham, earning his first win since March of 2023 at St. Pete. It's the Swede's fifth career IndyCar victory, and his first since joining Andretti. Markham ends a 63-race winless streak for Ericsson.

Grosjean followed in second, earning his sixth career runner-up finish and seventh podium while now 0-77 in his attempts to reach IndyCar Victory Lane. The margin of victory was 7.5 seconds.

Will Power claimed the final spot on the podium, fending off a charging Alex Palou in fourth and Pato O'Ward in fifth.

The race featured several incidents with a total of eight DNFs, and 14 drivers finished on the lead lap.

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IndyCar Markham results