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Results
IndyCar Markham

Official race results: 2026 IndyCar at Markham

Ericsson denied Grosjean in the closing laps of a wild street course race, earning his fifth career IndyCar win

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

Marcus Ericsson passed Romain Grosjean with five laps to go on the streets of Markham, earning his first win since March of 2023 at St. Pete. It's the Swede's fifth career IndyCar victory, and his first since joining Andretti. Markham ends a 63-race winless streak for Ericsson. 

Grosjean followed in second, earning his sixth career runner-up finish and seventh podium while now 0-77 in his attempts to reach IndyCar Victory Lane. The margin of victory was 7.5 seconds.

Will Power claimed the final spot on the podium, fending off a charging Alex Palou in fourth and Pato O'Ward in fifth.

The race featured several incidents with a total of eight DNFs, and 14 drivers finished on the lead lap. 

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IndyCar Markham results

cla # driver team laps time gap int mph pits retirement pts
1 28 SWE Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 90 2:16'22.2341     83.156 2   51
2 18 FRA Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 90 2:16'29.7646 7.5305 7.5305 83.079 2   41
3 26 AUS Will Power Andretti Global 90 2:16'32.7923 10.5582 3.0277 83.049 2   36
4 10 ESP Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 90 2:16'32.9792 10.7451 0.1869 83.047 2   32
5 5 MEX Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 90 2:16'33.3999 11.1658 0.4207 83.042 3   30
6 7 DEN Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 90 2:16'44.0184 21.7843 10.6185 82.935 3   28
7 76 HOL Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing 90 2:16'44.4042 22.1701 0.3858 82.931 3   26
8 3 NZL Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 90 2:16'47.6769 25.4428 3.2727 82.898 2   24
9 15 USA Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 90 2:16'48.2410 26.0069 0.5641 82.892 3   22
10 14 USA Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 90 2:16'49.1590 26.9249 0.9180 82.883 3   20
11 77 USA Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 90 2:17'01.7697 39.5356 12.6107 82.756 3   19
12 6 USA Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 90 2:17'02.4182 40.1841 0.6485 82.749 3   19
13 2 USA Josef Newgarden Team Penske 90 2:17'03.5146 41.2805 1.0964 82.738 4   17
14 8 CAY Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 90 2:17'30.9510 1'08.7169 27.4364 82.463 3   16
15 19 NOR Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 89 2:15'34.7589 1 Lap 1 Lap 82.712 2 Accident 15
16 66 NZL Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 89 2:17'05.8250 1 Lap 1'31.0661 81.796 4   14
17 12 USA David Malukas Team Penske 89 2:17'34.1235 1 Lap 28.2985 81.516 3   13
18 9 NZL Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 84 2:17'06.9026 6 Laps 5 Laps 77.191 4   12
19 4 BRA Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 67 2:09'39.0881 23 Laps 17 Laps 65.113 3 Retirement 11
20 20 USA Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 66 1:45'39.5074 24 Laps 1 Lap 78.706 3 Mechanical 10
21 27 USA Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 53 1:23'33.6380 37 Laps 13 Laps 79.918 1 Accident 9
22 45 GBR Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 42 1:03'58.8155 48 Laps 11 Laps 82.713 1 Accident 12
23 21 DEN Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 35 51'48.5623 55 Laps 7 Laps 85.120 2 Accident 7
24 60 SWE Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 18 26'36.7030 72 Laps 17 Laps 85.226 2 Mechanical 6
25 47 GER Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 18'39.9064 76 Laps 4 Laps 94.508   Accident 5

 

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