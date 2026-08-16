Official race results: 2026 IndyCar at Markham
Ericsson denied Grosjean in the closing laps of a wild street course race, earning his fifth career IndyCar win
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global
Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images
Marcus Ericsson passed Romain Grosjean with five laps to go on the streets of Markham, earning his first win since March of 2023 at St. Pete. It's the Swede's fifth career IndyCar victory, and his first since joining Andretti. Markham ends a 63-race winless streak for Ericsson.
Grosjean followed in second, earning his sixth career runner-up finish and seventh podium while now 0-77 in his attempts to reach IndyCar Victory Lane. The margin of victory was 7.5 seconds.
Will Power claimed the final spot on the podium, fending off a charging Alex Palou in fourth and Pato O'Ward in fifth.
The race featured several incidents with a total of eight DNFs, and 14 drivers finished on the lead lap.
IndyCar Markham results
|cla
|#
|driver
|team
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|pits
|retirement
|pts
|1
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|90
|2:16'22.2341
|83.156
|2
|51
|2
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|90
|2:16'29.7646
|7.5305
|7.5305
|83.079
|2
|41
|3
|26
|Will Power
|Andretti Global
|90
|2:16'32.7923
|10.5582
|3.0277
|83.049
|2
|36
|4
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|90
|2:16'32.9792
|10.7451
|0.1869
|83.047
|2
|32
|5
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|90
|2:16'33.3999
|11.1658
|0.4207
|83.042
|3
|30
|6
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|90
|2:16'44.0184
|21.7843
|10.6185
|82.935
|3
|28
|7
|76
|Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|90
|2:16'44.4042
|22.1701
|0.3858
|82.931
|3
|26
|8
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|90
|2:16'47.6769
|25.4428
|3.2727
|82.898
|2
|24
|9
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|90
|2:16'48.2410
|26.0069
|0.5641
|82.892
|3
|22
|10
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|90
|2:16'49.1590
|26.9249
|0.9180
|82.883
|3
|20
|11
|77
|Ray Robb Sting
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|90
|2:17'01.7697
|39.5356
|12.6107
|82.756
|3
|19
|12
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|90
|2:17'02.4182
|40.1841
|0.6485
|82.749
|3
|19
|13
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|90
|2:17'03.5146
|41.2805
|1.0964
|82.738
|4
|17
|14
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|90
|2:17'30.9510
|1'08.7169
|27.4364
|82.463
|3
|16
|15
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|89
|2:15'34.7589
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|82.712
|2
|Accident
|15
|16
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|89
|2:17'05.8250
|1 Lap
|1'31.0661
|81.796
|4
|14
|17
|12
|David Malukas
|Team Penske
|89
|2:17'34.1235
|1 Lap
|28.2985
|81.516
|3
|13
|18
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|84
|2:17'06.9026
|6 Laps
|5 Laps
|77.191
|4
|12
|19
|4
|Caio Collet
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|67
|2:09'39.0881
|23 Laps
|17 Laps
|65.113
|3
|Retirement
|11
|20
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|66
|1:45'39.5074
|24 Laps
|1 Lap
|78.706
|3
|Mechanical
|10
|21
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|53
|1:23'33.6380
|37 Laps
|13 Laps
|79.918
|1
|Accident
|9
|22
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|42
|1:03'58.8155
|48 Laps
|11 Laps
|82.713
|1
|Accident
|12
|23
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|35
|51'48.5623
|55 Laps
|7 Laps
|85.120
|2
|Accident
|7
|24
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|18
|26'36.7030
|72 Laps
|17 Laps
|85.226
|2
|Mechanical
|6
|25
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|14
|18'39.9064
|76 Laps
|4 Laps
|94.508
|Accident
|5
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