Official race results: 2026 IndyCar finale at Laguna Seca

Scott McLaughlin now has eight career IndyCar wins, winning from pole in a straightforward race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

McLaughlin hadn't won a race since the penultimate round of the 2024 season at Milwaukee, so it was a big victory for the Kiwi.

Kyle Kirkwood finished second, securing the runner-up spot in the championship standings. Alexander Rossi placed third for his first and only podium of the 2026 season.

22 of 25 starters finished the race on the lead lap, and there was only one DNF -- Rookie of the Year Dennis Hauger, who crashed into the barrier after contact from Sting Ray Robb. That was the only full-course caution of the entire race.

Five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou ended his campaign with an eighth-place finish, while teammate Scott Dixon ended his final race as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver in 17th.

IndyCar 2026 Laguna Seca race results

cla # driver team laps time gap int mph pits retirement pts 1 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 95 1:59'29.6163 106.756 3 54 2 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 95 1:59'30.9902 1.3739 1.3739 106.735 3 40 3 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 95 1:59'32.4271 2.8108 1.4369 106.714 3 36 4 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 95 1:59'34.9049 5.2886 2.4778 106.677 3 33 5 12 David Malukas Team Penske 95 1:59'44.2043 14.5880 9.2994 106.539 3 30 6 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 95 1:59'46.1163 16.5000 1.9120 106.510 3 28 7 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 95 1:59'51.4288 21.8125 5.3125 106.432 3 27 8 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 95 1:59'57.6605 28.0442 6.2317 106.340 4 24 9 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 95 2:00'09.8425 40.2262 12.1820 106.160 3 22 10 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 95 2:00'10.3839 40.7676 0.5414 106.152 3 20 11 5 Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 95 2:00'12.6371 43.0208 2.2532 106.119 3 19 12 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 95 2:00'13.3631 43.7468 0.7260 106.108 3 18 13 26 Will Power Andretti Global 95 2:00'18.9698 49.3535 5.6067 106.026 3 17 14 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 95 2:00'23.0217 53.4054 4.0519 105.966 3 16 15 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 95 2:00'24.7191 55.1028 1.6974 105.941 4 15 16 76 Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing 95 2:00'25.3464 55.7301 0.6273 105.932 4 14 17 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 95 2:00'27.2406 57.6243 1.8942 105.904 4 13 18 18 Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 95 2:00'30.3083 1'00.6920 3.0677 105.859 3 12 19 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 95 2:00'34.2846 1'04.6683 3.9763 105.801 4 11 20 4 Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 95 2:00'37.7903 1'08.1740 3.5057 105.750 3 10 21 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 95 2:00'38.7439 1'09.1276 0.9536 105.736 4 9 22 47 Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 95 2:00'40.3876 1'10.7713 1.6437 105.712 4 8 23 77 Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 94 1:59'49.8805 1 Lap 1 Lap 105.334 4 7 24 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 94 1:59'51.9087 1 Lap 2.0282 105.304 4 6 25 19 Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 0 3.3766 95 Laps 94 Laps Accident 5