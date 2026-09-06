Official race results: 2026 IndyCar finale at Laguna Seca
McLaughlin earned a dominant victory, ending a winless streak that dates back to the 2024 season
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
Scott McLaughlin now has eight career IndyCar wins, winning from pole in a straightforward race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
McLaughlin hadn't won a race since the penultimate round of the 2024 season at Milwaukee, so it was a big victory for the Kiwi.
Kyle Kirkwood finished second, securing the runner-up spot in the championship standings. Alexander Rossi placed third for his first and only podium of the 2026 season.
22 of 25 starters finished the race on the lead lap, and there was only one DNF -- Rookie of the Year Dennis Hauger, who crashed into the barrier after contact from Sting Ray Robb. That was the only full-course caution of the entire race.
Five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou ended his campaign with an eighth-place finish, while teammate Scott Dixon ended his final race as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver in 17th.
IndyCar 2026 Laguna Seca race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|team
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|pits
|retirement
|pts
|1
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|95
|1:59'29.6163
|106.756
|3
|54
|2
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|95
|1:59'30.9902
|1.3739
|1.3739
|106.735
|3
|40
|3
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|95
|1:59'32.4271
|2.8108
|1.4369
|106.714
|3
|36
|4
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|95
|1:59'34.9049
|5.2886
|2.4778
|106.677
|3
|33
|5
|12
|David Malukas
|Team Penske
|95
|1:59'44.2043
|14.5880
|9.2994
|106.539
|3
|30
|6
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|95
|1:59'46.1163
|16.5000
|1.9120
|106.510
|3
|28
|7
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|95
|1:59'51.4288
|21.8125
|5.3125
|106.432
|3
|27
|8
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|95
|1:59'57.6605
|28.0442
|6.2317
|106.340
|4
|24
|9
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|95
|2:00'09.8425
|40.2262
|12.1820
|106.160
|3
|22
|10
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|95
|2:00'10.3839
|40.7676
|0.5414
|106.152
|3
|20
|11
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|95
|2:00'12.6371
|43.0208
|2.2532
|106.119
|3
|19
|12
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|95
|2:00'13.3631
|43.7468
|0.7260
|106.108
|3
|18
|13
|26
|Will Power
|Andretti Global
|95
|2:00'18.9698
|49.3535
|5.6067
|106.026
|3
|17
|14
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|95
|2:00'23.0217
|53.4054
|4.0519
|105.966
|3
|16
|15
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|95
|2:00'24.7191
|55.1028
|1.6974
|105.941
|4
|15
|16
|76
|Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|95
|2:00'25.3464
|55.7301
|0.6273
|105.932
|4
|14
|17
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|95
|2:00'27.2406
|57.6243
|1.8942
|105.904
|4
|13
|18
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|95
|2:00'30.3083
|1'00.6920
|3.0677
|105.859
|3
|12
|19
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|95
|2:00'34.2846
|1'04.6683
|3.9763
|105.801
|4
|11
|20
|4
|Caio Collet
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|95
|2:00'37.7903
|1'08.1740
|3.5057
|105.750
|3
|10
|21
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|95
|2:00'38.7439
|1'09.1276
|0.9536
|105.736
|4
|9
|22
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|95
|2:00'40.3876
|1'10.7713
|1.6437
|105.712
|4
|8
|23
|77
|Ray Robb Sting
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|94
|1:59'49.8805
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|105.334
|4
|7
|24
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|94
|1:59'51.9087
|1 Lap
|2.0282
|105.304
|4
|6
|25
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|0
|3.3766
|95 Laps
|94 Laps
|Accident
|5
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