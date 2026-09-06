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IndyCar Laguna Seca

Official race results: 2026 IndyCar finale at Laguna Seca

McLaughlin earned a dominant victory, ending a winless streak that dates back to the 2024 season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Scott McLaughlin now has eight career IndyCar wins, winning from pole in a straightforward race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

McLaughlin hadn't won a race since the penultimate round of the 2024 season at Milwaukee, so it was a big victory for the Kiwi.

Kyle Kirkwood finished second, securing the runner-up spot in the championship standings. Alexander Rossi placed third for his first and only podium of the 2026 season.

22 of 25 starters finished the race on the lead lap, and there was only one DNF -- Rookie of the Year Dennis Hauger, who crashed into the barrier after contact from Sting Ray Robb. That was the only full-course caution of the entire race.

Five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou ended his campaign with an eighth-place finish, while teammate Scott Dixon ended his final race as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver in 17th.

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IndyCar 2026 Laguna Seca race results

cla # driver team laps time gap int mph pits retirement pts
1 3 NZL Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 95 1:59'29.6163     106.756 3   54
2 27 USA Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 95 1:59'30.9902 1.3739 1.3739 106.735 3   40
3 20 USA Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 95 1:59'32.4271 2.8108 1.4369 106.714 3   36
4 60 SWE Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 95 1:59'34.9049 5.2886 2.4778 106.677 3   33
5 12 USA David Malukas Team Penske 95 1:59'44.2043 14.5880 9.2994 106.539 3   30
6 7 DEN Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 95 1:59'46.1163 16.5000 1.9120 106.510 3   28
7 66 NZL Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 95 1:59'51.4288 21.8125 5.3125 106.432 3   27
8 10 ESP Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 95 1:59'57.6605 28.0442 6.2317 106.340 4   24
9 28 SWE Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 95 2:00'09.8425 40.2262 12.1820 106.160 3   22
10 8 CAY Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 95 2:00'10.3839 40.7676 0.5414 106.152 3   20
11 5 MEX Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 95 2:00'12.6371 43.0208 2.2532 106.119 3   19
12 14 USA Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 95 2:00'13.3631 43.7468 0.7260 106.108 3   18
13 26 AUS Will Power Andretti Global 95 2:00'18.9698 49.3535 5.6067 106.026 3   17
14 45 GBR Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 95 2:00'23.0217 53.4054 4.0519 105.966 3   16
15 2 USA Josef Newgarden Team Penske 95 2:00'24.7191 55.1028 1.6974 105.941 4   15
16 76 HOL Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing 95 2:00'25.3464 55.7301 0.6273 105.932 4   14
17 9 NZL Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 95 2:00'27.2406 57.6243 1.8942 105.904 4   13
18 18 FRA Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 95 2:00'30.3083 1'00.6920 3.0677 105.859 3   12
19 15 USA Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 95 2:00'34.2846 1'04.6683 3.9763 105.801 4   11
20 4 BRA Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 95 2:00'37.7903 1'08.1740 3.5057 105.750 3   10
21 21 DEN Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 95 2:00'38.7439 1'09.1276 0.9536 105.736 4   9
22 47 GER Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 95 2:00'40.3876 1'10.7713 1.6437 105.712 4   8
23 77 USA Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 94 1:59'49.8805 1 Lap 1 Lap 105.334 4   7
24 6 USA Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 94 1:59'51.9087 1 Lap 2.0282 105.304 4   6
25 19 NOR Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 0 3.3766 95 Laps 94 Laps     Accident 5

 

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