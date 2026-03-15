Official race results: 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington
Kirkwood won the race and moved into the championship lead after a stellar showing in Texas
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
The inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington delivered a surprisingly clean, but exciting battle for 70 laps, ending with a showdown between Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood.
Kirkwood passed Palou via an aggressive dive with 15 laps to go, and never looked back. Palou finished second, and Will Power earned his first podium finish with Andretti in third. Marcus Ericsson and Pato O'Ward filled out the rest of the top five.
For Kirkwood, this is his sixth career win and his fourth on a street course. Caio Collet led the way among the rookie class, earning a career-best finish of 12th, improving on his previous high result of 17th.
The race didn't feature a single full-course yellow until the final four laps of the race, and while it did get restarted for a one-lap shootout, the race ultimately ended under caution due to a crash in the back.
NOTE: Felix Rosenqvist originally finished sixth, but was deemed to have jumped the final restart. As a result, he was dropped all the way down to 20th, moving most of the field up a position.
2026 Grand Prix of Arlington race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|team
|laps
|time
|pits
|retirement
|1
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|70
|3
|2
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|70
|0.3140
|3
|3
|26
|Will Power
|Andretti Global
|70
|3.5855
|2
|4
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|70
|4.9128
|3
|5
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|70
|5.9336
|3
|6
|12
|David Malukas
|Team Penske
|70
|7.4478
|3
|7
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|70
|8.7501
|3
|8
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|70
|9.8315
|4
|9
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|70
|10.7076
|3
|10
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|70
|12.4888
|4
|11
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|70
|13.8893
|3
|12
|4
|Caio Collet (R)
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|70
|14.7435
|3
|13
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|70
|16.2034
|3
|14
|76
|Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|70
|16.8679
|3
|15
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|70
|18.7540
|3
|16
|19
|Dennis Hauger (R)
|Dale Coyne Racing
|70
|21.2934
|3
|17
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|70
|22.2893
|3
|18
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|70
|24.7337
|4
|19
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|70
|27.6294
|6
|20
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist [PENALTY]
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|69
|1 lap
|3
|21
|77
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|69
|1 lap
|3
|22
|47
|Mick Schumacher (R)
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|69
|1 lap
|5
|23
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|68
|1 lap
|3
|Collision
|24
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|68
|1 lap
|4
|Collision
|25
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|66
|3 laps
|3
|Accident
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