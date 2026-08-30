Official race results: 2026 IndyCar Milwaukee doubleheader
Pato O'Ward won both races on Sunday while Alex Palou clinched his
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Pato O'Ward won both Milwaukee races on Sunday, and he now as 12 career wins with three of those taking place in the 2026 season.
O'Ward won the first race of the day (which was actually Race #2 on the weekend schedule) with Scott McLaughlin and Christian Lundgaard joining him on the podium.
In the second race of the day (which was actually Race #1), O'Ward snatched the lead from David Maluks on the final restart, leaving him with his sixth career runner-up finish while still searching for that first win. Rinus VeeKay claimed the final spot on the podium, snatching it way from McLaughlin through lapped traffic.
O'Ward is the first driver since Rick Mears in 1981 to win two IndyCar races on the same day.
IndyCar Milwaukee Race #1 results
|cla
|#
|driver
|team
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|pits
|retirement
|pts
|1
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|250
|-
|5
|2
|12
|David Malukas
|Team Penske
|250
|1.7535
|1.754
|1.754
|5
|3
|76
|Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|250
|2.8641
|2.864
|1.111
|5
|4
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|250
|5.2225
|5.223
|2.358
|6
|5
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|250
|7.2108
|7.211
|1.988
|6
|6
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|250
|7.7279
|7.728
|0.517
|5
|7
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|250
|8.8271
|8.827
|1.099
|6
|8
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|250
|9.8435
|9.844
|1.016
|5
|9
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|250
|15.2149
|15.215
|5.371
|5
|10
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|250
|15.9026
|15.903
|0.688
|6
|11
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|250
|16.0861
|16.086
|0.183
|5
|12
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|250
|17.0485
|17.049
|0.962
|6
|13
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|250
|17.6015
|17.602
|0.553
|4
|14
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|250
|18.1247
|18.125
|0.523
|6
|15
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|250
|20.8217
|20.822
|2.697
|7
|16
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|250
|22.5506
|22.551
|1.729
|6
|17
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|250
|24.5998
|24.600
|2.049
|5
|18
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|249
|1 lap
|7
|19
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|249
|14.0833
|1 Lap
|14.083
|7
|20
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|248
|1 lap
|7
|21
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|248
|1 lap
|7
|22
|77
|Ray Robb Sting
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|248
|1 lap
|6
|23
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|246
|3 laps
|7
|24
|4
|Caio Collet
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|211
|38 laps
|5
|25
|26
|Will Power
|Andretti Global
|199
|50 laps
|5
IndyCar Milwaukee Race #2 results
|la
|#
|driver
|team
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|pits
|retirement
|pts
|1
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|250
|1:57'50.2411
|129.204
|5
|51
|2
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|250
|1:57'51.0327
|0.7916
|0.7916
|129.189
|4
|41
|3
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|250
|1:57'52.9868
|2.7457
|1.9541
|129.153
|5
|35
|4
|12
|David Malukas
|Team Penske
|250
|1:57'53.5296
|3.2885
|0.5428
|129.143
|5
|32
|5
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|250
|1:58'02.2850
|12.0439
|8.7554
|128.984
|5
|34
|6
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|250
|1:58'07.7721
|17.5310
|5.4871
|128.884
|5
|28
|7
|76
|Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|250
|1:58'08.9411
|18.7000
|1.1690
|128.863
|5
|27
|8
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|250
|1:58'13.0248
|22.7837
|4.0837
|128.788
|5
|25
|9
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|250
|1:58'14.3249
|24.0838
|1.3001
|128.765
|5
|22
|10
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|250
|1:58'17.1028
|26.8617
|2.7779
|128.714
|5
|20
|11
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|249
|1:57'52.5731
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|128.644
|5
|19
|12
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|249
|1:57'53.0768
|1 Lap
|0.5037
|128.635
|5
|18
|13
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|249
|1:57'55.4059
|1 Lap
|2.3291
|128.593
|5
|17
|14
|26
|Will Power
|Andretti Global
|249
|1:57'55.9223
|1 Lap
|0.5164
|128.583
|5
|17
|15
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|249
|1:57'58.1829
|1 Lap
|2.2606
|128.542
|5
|16
|16
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|249
|1:58'14.0740
|1 Lap
|15.8911
|128.254
|6
|14
|17
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|249
|1:58'14.6986
|1 Lap
|0.6246
|128.243
|5
|13
|18
|77
|Ray Robb Sting
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|248
|1:57'59.6236
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|128.000
|5
|12
|19
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|248
|1:58'06.4200
|2 Laps
|6.7964
|127.877
|5
|11
|20
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|248
|1:58'06.9745
|2 Laps
|0.5545
|127.867
|5
|10
|21
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|248
|1:58'10.6482
|2 Laps
|3.6737
|127.801
|5
|9
|22
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|247
|1:58'05.9776
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|127.370
|5
|8
|23
|4
|Caio Collet
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|246
|1:58'05.2528
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|126.867
|4
|7
|24
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|155
|1:14'27.2482
|95 Laps
|91 Laps
|126.783
|4
|Collision
|6
|25
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|150
|1:44'53.2142
|100 Laps
|5 Laps
|87.094
|3
|Collision
|6
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