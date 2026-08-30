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Results
IndyCar Milwaukee Race 2

Official race results: 2026 IndyCar Milwaukee doubleheader

Pato O'Ward won both races on Sunday while Alex Palou clinched his

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Pato O'Ward won both Milwaukee races on Sunday, and he now as 12 career wins with three of those taking place in the 2026 season.

O'Ward won the first race of the day (which was actually Race #2 on the weekend schedule) with Scott McLaughlin and Christian Lundgaard joining him on the podium.

In the second race of the day (which was actually Race #1), O'Ward snatched the lead from David Maluks on the final restart, leaving him with his sixth career runner-up finish while still searching for that first win. Rinus VeeKay claimed the final spot on the podium, snatching it way from McLaughlin through lapped traffic.

O'Ward is the first driver since Rick Mears in 1981 to win two IndyCar races on the same day.

IndyCar Milwaukee Race #1 results

cla # driver team laps time gap int mph pits retirement pts
1 5 MEX Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 250 -       5    
2 12 USA David Malukas Team Penske 250 1.7535 1.754 1.754   5    
3 76 HOL Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing 250 2.8641 2.864 1.111   5    
4 3 NZL Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 250 5.2225 5.223 2.358   6    
5 21 DEN Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 250 7.2108 7.211 1.988   6    
6 7 DEN Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 250 7.7279 7.728 0.517   5    
7 2 USA Josef Newgarden Team Penske 250 8.8271 8.827 1.099   6    
8 28 SWE Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 250 9.8435 9.844 1.016   5    
9 66 NZL Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 250 15.2149 15.215 5.371   5    
10 10 ESP Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 250 15.9026 15.903 0.688   6    
11 45 GBR Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 250 16.0861 16.086 0.183   5    
12 47 GER Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 250 17.0485 17.049 0.962   6    
13 6 USA Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 250 17.6015 17.602 0.553   4    
14 20 USA Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 250 18.1247 18.125 0.523   6    
15 27 USA Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 250 20.8217 20.822 2.697   7    
16 8 CAY Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 250 22.5506 22.551 1.729   6    
17 60 SWE Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 250 24.5998 24.600 2.049   5    
18 9 NZL Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 249 1 lap       7    
19 18 FRA Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 249 14.0833 1 Lap 14.083   7    
20 14 USA Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 248 1 lap       7    
21 19 NOR Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 248 1 lap       7    
22 77 USA Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 248 1 lap       6    
23 15 USA Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 246 3 laps       7    
24 4 BRA Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 211 38 laps       5    
25 26 AUS Will Power Andretti Global 199 50 laps       5

IndyCar Milwaukee Race #2 results

la # driver team laps time gap int mph pits retirement pts
1 5 MEX Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 250 1:57'50.2411     129.204 5   51
2 3 NZL Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 250 1:57'51.0327 0.7916 0.7916 129.189 4   41
3 7 DEN Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 250 1:57'52.9868 2.7457 1.9541 129.153 5   35
4 12 USA David Malukas Team Penske 250 1:57'53.5296 3.2885 0.5428 129.143 5   32
5 10 ESP Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 250 1:58'02.2850 12.0439 8.7554 128.984 5   34
6 27 USA Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 250 1:58'07.7721 17.5310 5.4871 128.884 5   28
7 76 HOL Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing 250 1:58'08.9411 18.7000 1.1690 128.863 5   27
8 21 DEN Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 250 1:58'13.0248 22.7837 4.0837 128.788 5   25
9 28 SWE Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 250 1:58'14.3249 24.0838 1.3001 128.765 5   22
10 45 GBR Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 250 1:58'17.1028 26.8617 2.7779 128.714 5   20
11 20 USA Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 249 1:57'52.5731 1 Lap 1 Lap 128.644 5   19
12 14 USA Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 249 1:57'53.0768 1 Lap 0.5037 128.635 5   18
13 47 GER Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 249 1:57'55.4059 1 Lap 2.3291 128.593 5   17
14 26 AUS Will Power Andretti Global 249 1:57'55.9223 1 Lap 0.5164 128.583 5   17
15 9 NZL Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 249 1:57'58.1829 1 Lap 2.2606 128.542 5   16
16 66 NZL Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 249 1:58'14.0740 1 Lap 15.8911 128.254 6   14
17 6 USA Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 249 1:58'14.6986 1 Lap 0.6246 128.243 5   13
18 77 USA Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 248 1:57'59.6236 2 Laps 1 Lap 128.000 5   12
19 8 CAY Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 248 1:58'06.4200 2 Laps 6.7964 127.877 5   11
20 60 SWE Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 248 1:58'06.9745 2 Laps 0.5545 127.867 5   10
21 19 NOR Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 248 1:58'10.6482 2 Laps 3.6737 127.801 5   9
22 15 USA Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 247 1:58'05.9776 3 Laps 1 Lap 127.370 5   8
23 4 BRA Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 246 1:58'05.2528 4 Laps 1 Lap 126.867 4   7
24 18 FRA Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 155 1:14'27.2482 95 Laps 91 Laps 126.783 4 Collision 6
25 2 USA Josef Newgarden Team Penske 150 1:44'53.2142 100 Laps 5 Laps 87.094 3 Collision 6

 

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Previous article Scott McLaughlin battles to Milwaukee runner-up finish in Race 2, lashes out at lapped traffic etiquette
Next article Pato O'Ward wins second Milwaukee race, Alex Palou 2026 IndyCar champion

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