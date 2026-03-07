Official race results: 2026 IndyCar at Phoenix

Christian Rasmussen was the star of Saturday's 250-lap IndyCar race at Phoenix Raceway, making dozens of passes and dominating much of the race. Unfortunately, it ended in tears as he and Will Power collided in the battle for the lead, damaging both cars.

The incident, which left Rasmussen with a wounded car and Power with a cut tire, triggered the final caution flag of the race. Josef Newgarden was among those who used that yellow flag to get fresh tires, and quickly marched through the field.

Kyle Kirkwood took the lead from the ailing Rasmussen, only for Newgarden to snatch it away and drive off with the race win. Kirkwood finished second, and pole-sitter David Malukas took the final spot on the podium.

Rasmussen slipped back to 14th in the final running order.

