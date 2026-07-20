Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Nashville
Palou is back in Victory Lane as Schumacher earned his career-best finish
Alex Palou (middle), Josef Newgarden (left), and David Malukas (right) on podium
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
It was a big weekend for Spain in both the World Cup and IndyCar, as Alex Palou claimed victory over a trio of Penske drivers in the Monday afternoon race at Nashville.
Josef Newgarden finished second, while David Malukas drove from the very back to a podium after being briefly hospitalized following a Saturday practice crash.
Of note, Mick Schumacher earned his career-best finish in eighth, and he was the only rookie to actually reach the checkered flag in the tricky conditions.
2026 Borchetta Bourbon Music City GP at Nashville race results
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