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IndyCar Nashville

Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Nashville

Palou is back in Victory Lane as Schumacher earned his career-best finish

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Alex Palou (middle), Josef Newgarden (left), and David Malukas (right) on podium

Alex Palou (middle), Josef Newgarden (left), and David Malukas (right) on podium

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

It was a big weekend for Spain in both the World Cup and IndyCar, as Alex Palou claimed victory over a trio of Penske drivers in the Monday afternoon race at Nashville.

Josef Newgarden finished second, while David Malukas drove from the very back to a podium after being briefly hospitalized following a Saturday practice crash.

Of note, Mick Schumacher earned his career-best finish in eighth, and he was the only rookie to actually reach the checkered flag in the tricky conditions.

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2026 Borchetta Bourbon Music City GP at Nashville race results

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points
1 A. PalouChip Ganassi Racing 10 225

 

     4  
2 J. NewgardenTeam Penske 2 225

0.8731

     4  
3 D. MalukasTeam Penske 12 225

1.2198

     3  
4 S. McLaughlinTeam Penske 3 225

5.4435

     4  
5 F. RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 60 225

6.0746

     4  
6 M. EricssonAndretti Global 28 225

6.9916

     4  
7 P. O'WardArrow McLaren 5 225

7.9795

     4  
8 M. SchumacherRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 47 225

8.7447

     4  
9 K. SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing 8 225

9.3648

     5  
10 K. KirkwoodAndretti Global 27 225

10.1497

     4  
11
N. SiegelArrow McLaren
 6 225

11.1337

     4  
12 R. van KalmthoutJuncos Hollinger Racing 76 225

11.7236

     4  
13 S. FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 225

13.0012

     4  
14 R. GrosjeanDale Coyne Racing 18 225

16.6682

     4  
15
R. Robb StingJuncos Hollinger Racing
 77 225

19.0542

     4  
16 C. LundgaardArrow McLaren 7 225

23.8636

     4  
17
L. FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 45 223

1 lap

     5  
18 S. DixonChip Ganassi Racing 9 218

6 laps

     7  
19 G. RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 209

15 laps

     9  
20 W. PowerAndretti Global 26 209

15 laps

     6  
21 D. HaugerDale Coyne Racing 19 178

46 laps

     4  
22
C. RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing
 21 127

97 laps

     3  
23 A. RossiEd Carpenter Racing 20 121

103 laps

     2  
24 M. ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 66 104

120 laps

     2  
25 C. ColletA.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 17

207 laps

        

 

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