Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race Next / O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him
IndyCar / Texas Race report

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

By:

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward passed Josef Newgarden in the final stint of the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway to score his first win, and the team’s first for almost three years.

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

At the start, a six-car shunt eliminated both AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolets, both Dale Coyne Racing-Hondas, the sole Carlin-Chevrolet of Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi’s Andretti Autosport-Honda. It was especially heartbreaking for Sebastien Bourdais, a double DNF in team owner AJ Foyt’s backyard, despite being an innocent victim in both shunts, and for Rossi whose championship hopes look horribly tattered just four races into the season.

Read Also:

At the restart polesitter Scott Dixon sprinted away from Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Alex Palou, while Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda sprinted past both Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet and Will Power in the Team Penske-Chevy.

Power’s teammates Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Scott McLaughlin ran in line astern ahead of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas of Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato.

Colton Herta’s Andretti car initially held 11th, but he was passed by both Felix Rosenqvist in the Arrow McLaren SP and Marcus Ericsson’s Ganassi entry.

After 50 laps, Dixon led Palou by half a second, the pair of them four seconds clear of Harvey who was backing Power into O’Ward.

O’Ward made a concerted effort to pass Power down the inside of Turn 3 that involved using some of the flat apron, which looked distinctly sketchy, but the 2014 champion held on. T

Dixon, O’Ward and Pagenaud all pitted on Lap 72, with Harvey, Power and Rahal going one lap longer, and Newgarden two laps longer. VeeKay ran longest of all but it didn’t prove worthwhile, and he came out in 15th, behind his team owner Ed Carpenter.

Newgarden emerged ahead of O’Ward and the pair of them jumped Power in the pitstop exchange. Newgarden swiftly moved past Harvey to take third place, leaving the MSR driver to try and fend off O’Ward.

Newgarden didn’t escape from this pair however, and by Lap 100 he had them in his mirrors, while the Ganassi pair were four seconds ahead and around half a second apart, depending on traffic.

Further back, Arrow McLaren SP had vaulted Rosenqvist into eighth, ahead of McLaughlin and Pagenaud, and watching Power and Rahal battle for sixth.

O’Ward finally passed Harvey around the outside into Turn 1 on Lap 114, and it signaled the end of the MSR driver’s day, with a suspected right-rear wheelbearing failure, similar to what happened to his semi-teammate Herta in last night’s race.

The caution flag flew and that prompted everyone to pit. The pitcrews of Power and Rahal did a spectacular job to get their drivers up to second and third respectively, while Newgarden and O’Ward also beat Palou across the pit-exit stripe. Rosenqvist remained ahead of the other two Penskes but now seventh as a result of Harvey’s demise, while Herta completed the Top 10.

The restart came on the end of Lap 128, and Dixon made the most of his advantage, while O’Ward made a superb move to the outside of Rahal, while teammate Rosenqvist got around Palou, as did Pagenaud. McLaughlin by contrast, lost momentum and fell to 11th behind Ericsson and Herta.

O’Ward kept charging and got around Power, and on Lap 134 Rahal also demoted Power – and then dealt with O’Ward down the inside of Turn 1 and closed on Dixon. On Lap 141, the 2016 Texas winner went around the outside of last night’s winner on the front straight to grab the lead.

However, with the teams trying to complete the 248-lap race on just one more stop, Rahal was ordered to take it easy, which backed Dixon toward O’Ward, until Dixon re-passed the RLL-Honda on Lap 153, with Graham not putting up any resistance. The lap speeds had dropped some 10mph off their best laps, dropping from 215 to 205mph.

On the fringes of the Top 10, Ericsson ceded two spots to Ed Carpenter and McLaughlin on Lap 156, and 13 laps later the Ganassi #8 ducked into pitlane.

Pagenaud and McLaughlin started the last round of stops on Lap 184, while Dixon and Rahal pulled off on lap 186, Dixon just beating his closest rival away from their respective pitboxes. Rahal passed Dixon for the lead at Turn 1 on their first lap out but both were now trailing O’Ward who had gone a lap longer.

However, the other Arrow McLaren SP car of Rosenqvist was in trouble as his right-rear wheel fell off at Turn 3, and the subsequent caution fell just as Newgarden emerged ahead of his suddenly slowed rivals. He was in second on track, however, behind the off-strategy Sato.

Behind Newgarden, lay O’Ward, Rahal, Dixon, Pagenaud (benefiting from the early stop), Power, Herta, Palou.

At the drop of the green on Lap 197, Herta passed Pagenaud, and as the Frenchman moved up the track to give him room, he discovered teammate Power on his outside. Somehow Power kept it off the wall while skimming through the marbles, but he tumbled down to 14th.

On Lap 202, Newgarden moved past Sato, and O’Ward would soon follow. Sato eventually made his final stop on Lap 211.

O’Ward closed on Newgarden and tried around the outside of the Penske driver at the start of Lap 225, tucked in behind, and then dived down the inside at Turn 3 to take the lead.

He swiftly pulled a second on Newgarden, who had a 1.4sec margin over Rahal, and the Arrow McLaren SP driver seemed to have no fuel issues as he kept inching away from the Penske.

O’Ward finally crossed the line 1.24sec ahead of Newgarden, with Rahal 4.4sec down and just 0.4sec ahead of Dixon.

Herta was the highest finishing Andretti Autosport driver in fifth, ahead of Pagenaud, Palou, McLaughlin, VeeKay and Hunter-Reay.

As well as being the former Schmidt Peterson Motorsport squad’s first win since James Hinchcliffe triumphed at Iowa in 2018, it was the McLaren marque’s first triumph since 1979. The cherry on the cake was the presence of Lone Star J.R., Johnny Rutherford, who scored that last McLaren win.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Mph
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 248 169.360
2 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 248 1.244 169.332
3 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 248 5.644 169.234
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 248 6.038 169.225
5 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 248 6.378 169.218
6 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 248 7.008 169.204
7 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 248 8.368 169.174
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 248 11.892 169.095
9 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 248 12.721 169.077
10 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 248 14.592 169.035
11 United States Ed Carpenter
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 248 15.318 169.019
12 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 248 16.074 169.002
13 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 248 17.813 168.964
14 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 247 1 Lap 168.260
15 Brazil Tony Kanaan
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 246 2 Laps 167.686
16 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren SP 246 2 Laps 167.630
17 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 115 133 Laps 160.655
18 Canada James Hinchcliffe
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 30 218 Laps 43.800
19 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 0
20 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 0 248 Laps
21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 0
22 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 0 248 Laps
23 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 0 248 Laps
24 United States Conor Daly
United Kingdom Carlin 0 248 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

Previous article

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

Next article

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears

2
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

51min
3
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

9h
4
Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

7h
5
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

11h
Latest news
O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him
IndyCar

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him

15m
Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

51m
Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race
IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

2h
How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

5h
McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”
Video Inside
IndyCar

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”

20h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas with Chip Ganassi Racing 00:39
IndyCar
7h

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas with Chip Ganassi Racing

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas 00:42
IndyCar
14h

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas

IndyCar: Kanaan will be aggressive 00:36
IndyCar
Apr 30, 2021

IndyCar: Kanaan will be aggressive

IndyCar: Pietro Fittipaldi to run all oval races 00:32
IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021

IndyCar: Pietro Fittipaldi to run all oval races

2021 IndyCar Grand Prix of St Petersburg best photos 01:47
IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021

2021 IndyCar Grand Prix of St Petersburg best photos

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him Texas
IndyCar

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race Texas
IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime
IndyCar

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020

Trending Today

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win
IndyCar IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him

Latest news

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward’s rivals admit they were powerless to beat him

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win
IndyCar IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race
IndyCar IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
IndyCar IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.