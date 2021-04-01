IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021
IndyCar / Testing report

O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas

By:

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver Pato O’Ward continued his strong form in IndyCar off-season testing by topping the speed charts at Texas Motor Speedway today.

O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas

The 21-year-old who won the Indy Lights title in 2018 and finished fourth in last year’s NTT IndyCar Series – his first full season at this level – lapped the 1.44-mile Speedway in 23.325sec, an average speed of 222.25mph.

That means the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver has now led the last three group tests, lending credence to the theory that his blend of pace and consistency will make him a title threat.

In this instance, he was 1.4mph faster than the second fastest driver of the day, Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda – although naturally the picture is blurred by the draft effect, as in who did and didn’t get a tow, and to what extent.

Third fastest went to Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, one of seven drivers to take part in yesterday’s test to explore different downforce options.

Simon Pagenaud led Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Will Power in fourth and fifth respectively, the latter turning the most laps of the day at 247.

Felix Rosenqvist ensured both Arrow McLarens were in the top six, as he led the man he beat to the 2019 Rookie of the Year title, Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda.

The Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys of Rinus VeeKay and Ed Carpenter were eighth and 11th, sandwiching Josef Newgarden (Penske) and Sebastien Bourdais, driving for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy on his team boss’s home territory. Trackside Online reported that Bourdais suffered a minor incident with a brush of the Turn 2 wall.

Scott McLaughlin got the fourth Penske into the top 12, ahead of his oval racing debut when the series returns to TMS for the double-header on May 1-2. He turned 233 laps and finished up ahead of several race-winning series veterans including defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe and Graham Rahal.

Tomorrow will see Dale Coyne Racing on track, with Ed Jones being accompanied by Pietro Fittipaldi who is returning to IndyCar action in preparation for his four races as oval sub for Romain Grosjean and is required to do a refresher test.

Cody Ware, son of race entry co-owner Rick Ware, is also expected to carry out his oval Rookie Orientation Practice.

RANK # DRIVER TEAM ENGINE BEST MPH* TOTAL
1 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 23.325 222.25 146
2 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 23.473 220.85 178
3 60 Jack Harvey Meyer-Shank Racing Honda 23.505 220.55 205
4 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 23.515 220.46 224
5 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 23.520 220.41 247
6 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 23.556 220.07 136
7 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 23.604 219.62 197
8 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 23.608 219.59 208
9 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 23.680 218.92 219
10 14 Sebastien Bourdais A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 23.700 218.73 166
11 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 23.707 218.67 162
12 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 23.762 218.16 233
13 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23.800 217.815 184
14 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 23.807 217.75 167
15 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda 23.838 217.47 160
16 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23.895 216.95 207
17 4 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 23.922 216.70 140
shares
comments
Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021

Previous article

Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

2
NASCAR Cup

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment

11h
3
Formula 1

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start

Latest news
O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas
IndyCar

O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas

1h
Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021

Mar 30, 2021
“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

Mar 30, 2021
Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

Mar 28, 2021
“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test
IndyCar

“More questions than answers” after IndyCar’s mock KERS test

Mar 26, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test 01:36
IndyCar
Mar 27, 2021

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion
Formula 1 / Special feature

Carlos Reutemann – a bright star of F1 but never its champion

Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: I was too cautious in first Ferrari F1 start

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 nominated for Laureus Awards
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 nominated for Laureus Awards

Latest news

O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

O’Ward leads 17-car IndyCar test at Texas

Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Carpenter Racing reveals Daly’s USAF B-2 livery for 2021

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi: Aero tweaks, not power boost, improve Indy 500 action

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.