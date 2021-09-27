Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

The 2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner has accumulated 15 wins in IndyCar so far, four of them with the team once called Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and 11 in his last seven seasons at Team Penske.

As predicted here in August, Pagenaud will join four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves – with whom he was teamed for three years in Penske’s IndyCar squad. He replaces Jack Harvey in the #60 AutoNation / Sirius XM backed car.

It will mark the first time that MSR-Honda has run two full-time entries, since its series debut in 2017 with a one-off entry in the Indianapolis 500, and comes at the end of a season in which Castroneves drove the squad to victory in the Indianapolis 500.

“Next year will be a big year for MSR and I think we have a very strong lineup of drivers between Simon and Helio,” said team founder and co-owner Mike Shank. “We have built this program every year, growing with our partners and working to have all the ingredients we need to be competitive.

“Our Indianapolis 500 win was a big breakthrough, and we are looking forward to having a consistently competitive program that will have the chance to fight for wins and podiums no matter where we go and I think this lineup will help us do that.”

“This is such an exciting time in my career,” said Pagenaud. “MSR has proven it is a high-quality organization when they won the Indianapolis 500, and pairing Helio and me together will help our team in 2022 and beyond.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge.”

Although the release didn’t state it, Pagenaud is expected to be part of MSR’s Acura line-up for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar endurance races – the brand’s Le Mans campaign with the LMDh cars in 2023.