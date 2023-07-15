Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta
IndyCar / Toronto News

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

Three of the fastest IndyCar drivers on the streets of Toronto this weekend were left to rue misfortunes in qualifying that have put them out of position for tomorrow’s race.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Long Beach GP winner Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta and points leader Alex Palou will start eighth, 14th and 15th respectively after a tricky dry-wet-dry qualifying session proved difficult to conquer.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou will start from his worst starting position of the season in 15th, having a previous worse of seventh for the opening races at St Petersburg and Texas.

When asked by NBC Peacock if he’d been caught out by the arrival of the rain at the end of Q1, Palou replied: “I wouldn’t say much, honestly. We just didn’t really put together everything we had.

“We had a lot more pace than that, but we couldn’t really improve on alternates, so it’s a shame that we’re going to have to start from the back, but we know we’re going to have a fast car and we can make it from there.

“As soon as you start further [down] than 10th, it’s going to be a busy race. We’re going to have that tomorrow, our first one of the year, hopefully the last one. We’ll have to work for it, for sure.”

Herta was chasing his third consecutive pole position but, after topping practice this morning, his Andretti Autosport struggled for pace in full wet conditions in his Q1 session, and he just missed the cut line by 0.0213s.

“We were definitely a lot better in the dry than we were in the wet, unfortunately,” said Herta. “We seemed to just not have the rear end, struggled with wheelspin. I just couldn’t get the laptime down to what the other guys were doing.

“If it’s a rain race tomorrow, it’s good to get this bit of practice in, so maybe we can make some adjustments.”

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Kirkwood topped his Q1 but could only manage eighth in Q2, ruing his tire strategy and track position when he rejoined behind Rinus VeeKay’s Ed Carpenter Racing car.

“I thought our run was really good it was just unfortunate that we got stuck behind Rinus, I think everyone but him switched tires, which was obviously a mistake,” he said. “It cost us because we just had to keep backing up behind him.

“We went a bit too early on [new] tires, when Pato [O’Ward, who was fastest in the session] was one and done. We did three or four laps on our tires and the track was constantly evolving. We know our car is super-fast, all weekend we’ve felt our car is a couple of tenths clear, which is very rare in IndyCar racing.

“Our car was good enough for pole in the wet, it’s just our timing was a little bit off.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Alex Palou More from
Alex Palou
Is IndyCar’s top team about to lose its standout 2023 drivers?

Is IndyCar’s top team about to lose its standout 2023 drivers?

IndyCar

Is IndyCar’s top team about to lose its standout 2023 drivers? Is IndyCar’s top team about to lose its standout 2023 drivers?

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

IndyCar
Road America

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process" Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

F1 Formula 1

Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal” Vettel: De Vries F1 sacking was “harsh” and “brutal”

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3 Rome E-Prix: Evans continues Formula E dominance in FP3

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

SF Super Formula
Fuji II

Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races Fuji Super Formula: Lawson charges to third win in six races

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

ARCA ARCA

Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa Luke Fenhaus steals dramatic ARCA victory at Iowa

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe