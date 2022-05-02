Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber
IndyCar News

Palou: Honda “may be a bit behind” Chevy in IndyCar fight

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou has admitted that Chevrolet may now have the edge over Honda in the engine war between the two marques.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Palou: Honda “may be a bit behind” Chevy in IndyCar fight

Although Palou’s runner-up finish at Barber Motorsports Park in the fourth round of the season elevated him to the championship lead, Chevrolet remains unbeaten thanks to three wins for Penske and one for Arrow McLaren SP.

That said, Andretti Autosport-Honda appeared to have the fastest cars in Long Beach and – arguably – Barber Motorsports Park, but were let down by various human errors in the cockpit and when deciding strategy.

Asked how close he feels Honda is to Chevrolet in terms of performance, Palou responded: “It's hard to say. I wish I could really know and get the data to compare.

“They [Chevrolet] have been really strong, that's for sure, stronger than last year. We can see on the sector times where we're losing. But yeah, unfortunately it is how it is now.”

Palou said that he had no misgivings over the HPD unit’s potential for the Indianapolis 500 – “We were really good at the Speedway test” – but described Chevrolet as “really strong”.

He went on, “We were really strong at the beginning last year, I think, all the Hondas. Now maybe we're a little bit behind. We don't know.

“We still can fight with them. We still can get to the same lap as them on [fuel] mileage or even more – like I was able to get two more than Pato [O’Ward, Barber winner]… I think we're not too far. Maybe we're a bit behind.”

O’Ward himself was glowing in his praise of Chevrolet, which among its changes for 2022, has allowed more engine map variations at each track.

“I think they've done a great job,” he said. “They have really brought it to us this year. I think it's great that they've been so open to our suggestions and to all the Chevy teams' suggestions to making us go faster, to helping us in every way they can.”

Arrow McLaren SP team president Taylor Kiel echoed his driver’s sentiments when asked to compare the two units.

“I don't know where Honda is at,” he said. “All I know is that Chevy has put a tremendous amount of work into their package in the off-season. I can sit here and say they've given us everything that we've asked for. They've worked relentlessly to close any perceived gaps that they thought they had.

“We certainly as a team have felt a huge shift in performance from year to year. I think we did a lot in the background as a team to improve car performance. Chevy has done a fantastic job as well.

“At this stage in the engine game, as far advanced as we are, for them to find the gains they have is remarkable. Kudos to everyone at Chevy, Pratt & Miller, Ilmor, for all the work they've done.”

shares
comments
Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber
Previous article

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber Birmingham
IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber

Defeated VeeKay admits he was “too conservative” on out-lap Birmingham
IndyCar

Defeated VeeKay admits he was “too conservative” on out-lap

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Palou: Honda “may be a bit behind” Chevy in IndyCar fight
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: Honda “may be a bit behind” Chevy in IndyCar fight

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber

Defeated VeeKay admits he was “too conservative” on out-lap
IndyCar IndyCar

Defeated VeeKay admits he was “too conservative” on out-lap

Jubilant O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP deal is close
IndyCar IndyCar

Jubilant O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP deal is close

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.