Subscribe
Previous / Herta: Losing Road America race on fuel mileage “a killer” and “sucks”
IndyCar / Road America News

Palou: Newgarden apologized for Road America IndyCar contact

Road America IndyCar winner Alex Palou says runner-up Josef Newgarden has apologized to him for their collision in Sunday’s race.

Charles Bradley
By:

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou was running second to Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta when he ran wide at Turn 5 just before half distance, allowing Team Penske’s Newgarden to get a run on him into the uphill left-hander at Turn 6.

As they arrived in the braking zone, Indy 500 winner Newgarden squeezed him at the turn-in point, causing a collision that sent Palou wide onto the entry curbing and grass.

Although Palou stated “he didn’t give me enough room”, he accepted Newgarden’s belief that he had left him a full car’s width of space.

“It was my mistake,” Palou said of his initial error. “I was saving fuel. I braked just a little bit [at] the apex. The off-line was more slippery.

“Just got over on the exit curb, got a big snap of oversteer, lost a position there. Completely my fault.”

Of the collision that followed, he added: “Then, yeah, we touch. Obviously, he didn't give me enough room, but he already apologized. Honestly, I knew he was not doing it on purpose. It was just he thought that there was enough room.

“So, no issues at all. I did that to somebody, I think it was St. Pete. You open a little bit the corner to make it happen, suddenly you touch.

“It looks worse on TV than what it feels on the car. Yeah, I mean, coming from Josef, I know it was not on purpose.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet podium

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet podium

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Newgarden finished 4.5s behind Palou but feels that he lost his opportunity to beat him at the following restart, when he got boxed in behind some tailenders and lost his track position to the series leader.

“I think at the end Alex had the field covered,” Newgarden admitted. “He was very good on that final stint. I don't think we were going to make anything happen there.

“In the middle there was a great opportunity, we just didn't capitalize on it. Got pretty dicey with the restarts.

“I'm conflicted because on the one hand it was a great recovery for all of us on Team Penske. We started this weekend in pretty bad shape, were really far off the pace. We chipped away at it, did a lot of work, felt like we got really close in qualifying, had a really good race car.

“From that standpoint I'm elated, but just disappointed. Looked like we had an opportunity today and we weren't really able to seal the deal.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Herta: Losing Road America race on fuel mileage “a killer” and “sucks”
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

IndyCar
Road America

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

Le Mans

Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024 Jenson Button plans full-time racing return in 2024

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire

Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire

SUPC Supercars
Hidden Valley

Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire

Ownership shake-up at Australian Racing Group

Ownership shake-up at Australian Racing Group

Misc General

Ownership shake-up at Australian Racing Group Ownership shake-up at Australian Racing Group

The next step for Broc Feeney

The next step for Broc Feeney

SUPC Supercars
Hidden Valley

The next step for Broc Feeney The next step for Broc Feeney

Supercars adopts F1 style drivers parade

Supercars adopts F1 style drivers parade

SUPC Supercars
Townsville

Supercars adopts F1 style drivers parade Supercars adopts F1 style drivers parade

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe