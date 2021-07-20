Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar News

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

By:

IndyCar points leader Alex Palou isn’t taking sides regarding the F1 collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, and says all passing attempts in IndyCar are “on the limit”.

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

Hamilton’s passing attempt at Copse corner in Sunday’s British Grand Prix resulted in contact that sent Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing-Honda off track and hard into the safety barrier.

The Dutch ace went into the race with a 33-point advantage over the seven-time and reigning champion following the Sprint race ‘qualifying’ session, but Verstappen’s DNF and Hamilton’s victory has now closed that gap to just eight points.

Read Also:

Given that Hamilton’s resolve to make the pass was surely hardened by Verstappen being his only true title rival, Motorsport.com asked Palou if he felt as IndyCar points leader that he had a target on his back and if he therefore expects uncompromising zero-margin challenges.

“I think in IndyCar it's always like that!” the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda ace smiled. “In Mid-Ohio, every race, we touch with other guys. All the overtakes are on the limit… The racing in IndyCar is like that. I think it's the beauty of the championship as well and these cars allow you to have some contact.

“Do I expect some drivers to be more aggressive on me? I don't think so. Maybe the guys we are fighting more, like let's say Pato [O’Ward], Josef [Newgarden], and [teammates] Scott [Dixon], Marcus [Ericsson]… Man, I think everybody fights super hard with each other here in IndyCar.

“In Road America with Newgarden, we were not even knowing how we were in the championship. We were fighting super-hard, touching wheel-to-wheel. He was not being super-hard on me, I wasn't being super-hard on him.

“I wouldn't change my mindset on him now. Maybe he would be more aggressive on me now, but I don't know.

“For sure, when you say that Hamilton went on that aggressive move, having only a little bit of space, for sure it was because it was Verstappen – if it was another guy, that wouldn't have happened – just because [they] are fighting for the championship.

“I expect things like that to happen. What would I do if that were to happen? I don't know. For sure [if I was Verstappen] I wouldn't take it easy on Hamilton. But if I was Hamilton, I would have gone for it. In my opinion, they both did what I would do in their places.

“Maybe obviously now that you see the consequences, if you are Verstappen, you say, ‘OK, let him pass’. But you cannot just let somebody pass in racing!”

Read Also:

Palou currently sits 39 points ahead of O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet), 56 ahead of Dixon and 69 clear of Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet).

Dario Franchitti, who serves as driver advisor at Ganassi, for whom he won three of his four IndyCar championships, was asked what advice he would give Palou were he to encounter one of his fellow championship contenders making a 50/50 passing attempt.

“The problem is, you’ve got to make decisions in the blink of an eye,” said the 31-time race-winner. “The decision is not something you can teach. The instinct has got to be there for that.

“I think Alex is right: he's going to race people the way he's raced them all season. ‘Don't forget what has gotten you here… – driving a certain way, not being crazy aggressive, keeping a good balance at all times.’ I think he's done that.

“Yeah, [my advice would be], ‘Just continue to race the way you have. It's worked so far.’”

Asked whether he learned to race the Ganassi way – ‘If you can’t be first, be second; if you can’t be second, be third’ – even before he arrived at Chip Ganassi’s legendary team, Franchitti replied: “I certainly learned through my career. I certainly learned especially when I first came to Indy car.

“That was my advice with Alex. There was a time if I had a third-place car, I pushed for a second-place result and crashed.

“I think it's something I learned from making mistakes, knowing when to go. What is that saying? ‘Know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em.’ I think I learned that with experience.”

shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

Previous article

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

2
General

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

3
Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

Latest news
Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

1 h
IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

4 h
Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race
IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race

21 h
Grosjean to make his oval IndyCar debut at Gateway
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean to make his oval IndyCar debut at Gateway

Jul 16, 2021
IndyCar Series drivers delighted by new video game plans
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar Series drivers delighted by new video game plans

Jul 16, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Grosjean to make his oval debut at Gateway 01:10
IndyCar
Jul 17, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean to make his oval debut at Gateway

IndyCar: Calderon as potential candidate for AJ Foyt Racing in 2022 00:55
IndyCar
Jul 10, 2021

IndyCar: Calderon as potential candidate for AJ Foyt Racing in 2022

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it' 00:37
IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it'

IndyCar: Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio to end Penske's drought 02:09
IndyCar
Jul 5, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio to end Penske's drought

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio 01:36
IndyCar
Jul 4, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race Nashville
IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash British GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Hamilton-Verstappen F1 clash a racing incident

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021 Atlanta II
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021

Ericsson: “Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it” Mid-Ohio
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ericsson: “Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it”

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime
IndyCar

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Trending Today

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1
General General

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021

Latest news

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race

Grosjean to make his oval IndyCar debut at Gateway
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean to make his oval IndyCar debut at Gateway

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.