Palou suffers heavy shunt in Indy qualifying

The series sophomore, who already held sixth fastest time, was the sixth driver to make a second run despite the rising track temperature making gains hard to find.

On the opening lap Palou laid down a 231.959mph, on his second a 231.288, but on the third lap his #10 NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda suffered a wriggle through Turn 1, he held it and stayed on it.

Into Turn 2, however, the rear stepped out, he held it in a long drift, the front gripped, then the rear stepped out again and he struck the SAFER barrier on exit with the front and rear right-side wheels almost simultaneously.

The car spun bounced into a spin across the track, but Palou, after punching the wheel in frustration, was able to step out without assistance. He was soon discharged from the infield Medical Center and cleared to drive.

Having taken the slow line to join the track, Palou hadn’t needed to withdraw his current best four-lap average of 231.145mph so his time is safe and may still get him through to the Fast Nine shootout tomorrow.

