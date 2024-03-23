All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar Thermal
Practice report

Palou tops second session to sweep Friday testing at The Thermal Club

Reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou vaulted up the leaderboard late to pace the second test session on Friday at The Thermal Club.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Palou put down an unyielding lap of 1m39.3373s (111.149 mph) around the 3.067-mile, 17-turn road course to establish the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to the top of the charts in the second of four tests ahead of this weekend’s $1 Million Challenge.

The second spot went to Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, who was a massive 0.4429s off of Palou’s pace.

Romain Grosjean, driving the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, settled in third, 0.8117s behind.

The fourth and fifth spots were occupied by Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), respectively.

Team Penske’s Will Power and Josef Newgarden ended up sixth and seventh, while Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong was eighth. Andretti Global’s Colton Herta slotted ninth, ahead of the third and final member of the Team Penske contingent, Scott McLaughlin in 10th.

Each member of the top six held the top spot at one point during the afternoon, with most of the change coming in the final hour.

While track temperatures jumped from 80F to 100F during the opening test session, it jumped to as high as 122F in the afternoon session before falling down to 110F in the final hour.

After logging the most laps in the first session, Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Kyffin Simpson continued the theme by pounding 38 laps in the afternoon. He ended up 18th when the checkered flag fell on the day, 1.7376s behind.

Other than a few drivers going off-track briefly, there was only one incident that brought out a red flag nearly 45 minutes into the three hours of running after Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing) was stopped in Turn 6. He still managed to log 23 laps, ending up 23rd.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Friends of Laguna Seca and Monterey County reach settlement of lawsuit

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Friends of Laguna Seca and Monterey County reach settlement of lawsuit

Friends of Laguna Seca and Monterey County reach settlement of lawsuit

IndyCar
Thermal
Friends of Laguna Seca and Monterey County reach settlement of lawsuit
Alex Palou paces opening test session at The Thermal Club

Alex Palou paces opening test session at The Thermal Club

IndyCar
Thermal
Alex Palou paces opening test session at The Thermal Club
IndyCar Thermal Club: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar Thermal Club: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar
Thermal
IndyCar Thermal Club: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

Latest news

Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant
Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg

Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez handed Australia F1 grid drop for impeding Hulkenberg
Penalty for start crash costs Hadjar Australian F2 victory

Penalty for start crash costs Hadjar Australian F2 victory

F2 FIA F2
Albert Park
Penalty for start crash costs Hadjar Australian F2 victory

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia