Previous / Johnson: "Nothing got me ready" for Detroit in an IndyCar
IndyCar / Detroit Qualifying report

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

By:

Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy earned his second pole of the season, edging two former F1 drivers Alexander Rossi and rookie Romain Grosjean in qualifying for Race 1 of the Detroit GP double-header.

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

The Detroit GP traditionally has a different qualifying system than the other road/street courses, but this year it was brought much closer in line with the regular system. The 25 cars were divided into groups of 12 and 13 in qualifying, with the top six from each going forward into a top 12 fight for pole. The difference there was no Q3 Firestone Fast Six shootout.

As the drivers discovered yesterday, the softer Firestone compounds, the red-sidewalled tires, were taking a long while to get up to operating temperature around the 2.35-mile course, so many drivers cut short their ‘banker’ laps on the primary compound, to work the reds for longer.

That didn’t explain Andretti Autosport-Honda’s two-time Detroit polesitter Alexander Rossi laying down a startling 1min15.8507sec in Group 1 to beat the rest of his rivals field – led by Dale Coyne Racing with RWR’s Romain Grosjean – by an incredible 0.82sec. The tire behavior did explain why Will Power only scraped through with his second flyer on reds.

The biggest surprise was Chip Ganassi Racing’s championship leader Alex Palou finishing 10th. His misery was multiplied, knowing that he was being penalized a further six places for his early engine change at the Indy 500.

Rossi’s laptime was put in perspective when Group 2 ran, as Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden beat it, while Colton Herta (Andretti) and Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda) matched it.

None of the three Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas made it through, and neither did rookie Scott McLaughlin, who crashed on his sixth lap in yesterday’s practice session, and therefore is still learning the track.

Ganassi’s Jimmie Johnson made a notable stride overnight, knocking more than two seconds off his deficit to the fastest in his session, to finish up 3.2sec down.

It was therefore no surprise to see Newgarden, Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward go straight out on reds. The times tumbled, with Grosjean, O’Ward, Rossi and Jones all taking turns at the top, until Pato O’Ward nailed his second pole of the season with a scintillating 1min15.5776sec lap, an average of 111.938mph.

That was a mere 0.08sec faster than Rossi, while Grosjean was by far the quickest rookie in third, ahead of Jones.

Josef Newgarden was top Penske driver in fifth, although Power was tracking to be 0.18sec faster than O’Ward but clipped a wall with his left-rear. At the next corner, a right-hander, the rears locked and he grazed a tire wall, ending his bid with seventh, behind Colton Herta.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who won here in 2018, took eighth, half a second ahead of Pagenaud, while former Detroit winners Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon beat Rinus VeeKay, who has never raced here before.

The first race of the Detroit double-header begins at 2pm local (Eastern) time today.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

5

Pato O'Ward

1:15.5776

1:15.5776

0.000

5

6

1:15.9660

2

  

4

111.938

10:28.5995

Chevy

A

4

Arrow McLaren SP

2

27

Alexander Rossi

1:15.6584

0.0808

0.0808

5

6

1:17.2442

3

  

1

111.818

10:55.5678

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport

3

51

Romain Grosjean

1:15.7433

0.1657

0.0849

5

7

1:16.4667

4

  

2

111.693

11:06.2424

Honda

A

22

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

4

18

Ed Jones

1:15.8119

0.2343

0.0686

5

6

1:22.1732

3

  

9

111.592

10:05.2832

Honda

A

12

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

5

2

Josef Newgarden

1:15.8697

0.2921

0.0578

5

6

1:20.2025

3

  

7

111.507

9:57.0789

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

6

26

Colton Herta

1:16.0832

0.5056

0.2135

4

6

1:19.6969

3

  

8

111.194

10:51.1165

Honda

A

16

Andretti Autosport

7

12

Will Power

1:16.0877

0.5101

0.0045

5

6

1:27.6789

3

  

6

111.187

10:48.3350

Chevy

A

9

Team Penske

8

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:16.1293

0.5517

0.0416

5

6

1:22.1082

3

  

10

111.127

10:27.5691

Honda

A

18

Andretti Autosport

9

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:16.6606

1.0830

0.5313

5

6

1:17.1011

3

  

5

110.357

10:43.8487

Chevy

A

15

Team Penske

10

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:17.4333

1.8557

0.7727

4

5

1:29.6434

3

  

11

109.255

10:01.3971

Chevy

A

10

AJ Foyt Enterprises

11

9

Scott Dixon

1:17.8680

2.2904

0.4347

4

5

1:23.6258

2

  

12

108.645

9:04.9102

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:17.8776

2.3000

0.0096

2

6

1:19.4432

3

  

3

108.632

9:55.0470

Chevy

A

14

Ed Carpenter Racing

 

 

 

Segment 1, Group 2

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

2

Josef Newgarden

1:15.6606

1:15.6606

0.000

6

6

1:15.6606

3

  

4

111.815

9:55.3927

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

2

26

Colton Herta

1:15.8439

0.1833

0.1833

6

6

1:15.8439

3

  

3

111.545

10:21.6789

Honda

A

16

Andretti Autosport

3

18

Ed Jones

1:15.8696

0.2090

0.0257

5

6

1:21.8522

3

  

10

111.507

10:19.8093

Honda

A

12

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

4

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:16.1328

0.4722

0.2632

5

6

1:16.8822

3

  

5

111.122

10:42.2878

Honda

A

18

Andretti Autosport

5

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:16.1339

0.4733

0.0011

6

6

1:16.1339

3

  

1

111.120

10:53.3435

Chevy

A

10

AJ Foyt Enterprises

6

9

Scott Dixon

1:16.3151

0.6545

0.1812

6

6

1:16.3151

3

  

2

110.856

10:06.9233

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:16.4620

0.8014

0.1469

6

6

1:16.4620

2

  

7

110.643

10:47.8395

Chevy

A

5

Arrow McLaren SP

8

30

Takuma Sato

1:16.4713

0.8107

0.0093

6

6

1:16.4713

3

  

6

110.630

10:37.5001

Honda

A

20

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

9

59

Max Chilton

1:16.6093

0.9487

0.1380

6

6

1:16.6093

3

  

9

110.430

10:59.4582

Chevy

A

23

Carlin

10

15

Graham Rahal

1:16.6694

1.0088

0.0601

6

6

1:16.6694

3

  

8

110.344

10:34.7226

Honda

A

11

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

45

Santino Ferrucci

1:16.6880

1.0274

0.0186

2

6

1:22.3022

0

  

11

110.317

10:32.8580

Honda

A

34

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

12

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:17.5569

1.8963

0.8689

6

6

1:17.5569

3

  

12

109.081

10:14.5668

Chevy

A

2

Team Penske

 

Segment 1, Group 1

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

27

Alexander Rossi

1:15.8507

1:15.8507

0.000

5

5

1:15.8507

3

  

3

111.535

9:44.6025

Honda

A

101

Andretti Autosport

2

51

Romain Grosjean

1:16.6715

0.8208

0.8208

6

7

1:23.4482

4

  

7

110.341

11:13.7676

Honda

A

81

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

3

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:16.8172

0.9665

0.1457

5

6

1:23.5530

4

  

5

110.132

10:05.2556

Chevy

A

191

Ed Carpenter Racing

4

5

Pato O'Ward

1:16.8406

0.9899

0.0234

6

6

1:16.8406

2

  

2

110.098

10:53.8750

Chevy

A

211

Arrow McLaren SP

5

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:16.9636

1.1129

0.1230

4

6

1:24.2476

1

  

10

109.922

10:40.2294

Chevy

A

201

Team Penske

6

12

Will Power

1:17.0343

1.1836

0.0707

6

6

1:17.0343

3

  

1

109.821

10:35.6645

Chevy

A

128

Team Penske

7

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:17.0691

1.2184

0.0348

3

5

1:17.3841

0

  

6

109.772

10:25.5940

Honda

A

74

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:17.1579

1.3072

0.0888

5

5

1:17.1579

2

  

4

109.645

10:03.3293

Honda

A

138

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

20

Conor Daly

1:17.2904

1.4397

0.1325

5

6

1:17.7941

4

  

9

109.457

10:50.8945

Chevy

A

85

Ed Carpenter Racing

10

60

Jack Harvey

1:17.4180

1.5673

0.1276

5

6

1:18.3300

3

  

11

109.277

10:58.5183

Honda

A

121

Meyer Shank Racing

11

10

Alex Palou

1:17.5190

1.6683

0.1010

6

6

1:17.5190

3

  

8

109.135

10:08.1970

Honda

A

248

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:19.0944

3.2437

1.5754

6

6

1:19.0944

0

  

13

106.961

10:15.3755

Honda

A

25

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

4

Dalton Kellett

1:19.4821

3.6314

0.3877

2

6

3:15.9755

4

  

12

106.439

13:14.0132

Chevy

A

62

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Johnson: "Nothing got me ready" for Detroit in an IndyCar

