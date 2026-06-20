Pato O’Ward left baffled by “wonky” tires after qualifying 10th at Road America
O’Ward said every new set of soft tyres felt like a “coin toss” after qualifying 10th for Sunday’s IndyCar race
ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 20: #5: Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet during the NTT INDYCAR Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on June 20, 2026 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Photo by: Photo by Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
Pato O'Ward was left searching for answers after qualifying 10th for Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.
The 27-year-old Mexican, who currently sits fifth in the IndyCar Series championship standings, clocked a flying lap of 1m,44.4003s around the 4.014-mile, 14-turn natural terrain road course. It was a significant drop from his pace-setting time of 1m44.0029s in second practice on Saturday morning, where he was the only driver to go out an attempt a run on a set of softer alternate tires.
When interviewed by FOX Sports, O’Ward admitted the strategy to run alternates in practice helped them dial in the balance of his #5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet early on, but that data seemingly went out the window when the qualifying began.
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images
“It helped me just get a better balance on where the car was debating on whether we maybe should have gone black [harder primary compound] there,” O’Ward said.
“It's just… the tires have been so wonky from one set to another, like the car has transformed completely from using two sets of softs, but even multiple (drivers) like (Alex) Palou lost six tenths from Q1 to Q2. I lost three tenths, three and a half tenths. It's very strange, very, very strange. We knew this soft tire was already working quite weird compared to where the prime was.
“Yeah, I generally thought we had a little bit more to give there to fight at least. But I was just skating out there. Just the car was sliding around a lot. And I don't really think that the track has changed so much in order to have that, those issues as exponential as they were. So it looks like we're not the only one. Even (Will) Power, I think, lost six tenths from Q1 to Q2 on the same set of fresh tires. So I don't know.”
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
With a 55-lap race ahead, there is still plenty of optimism for O’Ward, who has two podium finishes in his previous eight starts at the track based in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
“At this point, all we can do is really just try and maximize what we think we need for the race,” O’Ward said. “And, you know, so far it's been a very smooth weekend. But, yeah, I just say every time that you put a new set of softs on, it feels like a coin toss of what you get from the car. So we just need to put our heads down for tomorrow and fight our way forward as best we can.”
Share Or Save This Story
Pato O’Ward denied again as late yellow hurts Indy 500 victory
How Pato O'Ward's inner circle turned Arrow McLaren into an IndyCar threat
Rossi, O'Ward, and Grosjean cars destroyed in huge Indy 500 practice crash
Arrow McLaren appoints Ryan Hunter-Reay as new Sporting Director
McLaren unveils special Indy 500 liveries
Christian Lundgaard finally gets IndyCar redemption after three-year wait
Latest news
Pato O’Ward left baffled by “wonky” tires after qualifying 10th at Road America
Metal cover comes up and tears through the nose of NASCAR O'Reilly car, stopping race
FCY controversy: Did race control rob Thiim of maiden Aston Martin victory?
Alex Palou still “surprised” by historic IndyCar pole streak
How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar
How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream
Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments
How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments