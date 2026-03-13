Pato O'Ward on the 'red flag' that has prevented an IndyCar Mexico race

As IndyCar prepares for the debut of the Arlington Grand Prix, Pato O’Ward, a member of Arrow McLaren, pointed out that in the future he would like to see a true home race for him in Mexico. However, he indicated that to achieve such a result, it is necessary for all parties involved to learn from what happens in Texas this weekend.

Mexico was ready to be part of the 2026 IndyCar calendar, with negotiations quite advanced and a window of opportunity close to the Arlington race, but in the end, the deal fell through.

A lack of 'hunger'

Mexican flag Photo by: Toyota Racing

For the Monterrey native, bringing the championship to Mexican territory is not a matter of intention on the part of the series, but of an absolute commitment from local promoters, citing a lack of "hunger" as a warning sign.

"I definitely don’t think it’s a matter of whether they want to go. I think it’s a matter of the parties involved. We need to see what we see here, in Mexico. Everyone who is doing this this weekend wants it to be a success. Everyone who is here wants it to look good, for it to be good. Everyone has something to lose. Everyone involved wants it to be what it deserves to be."

O’Ward went further, labeling it a "red flag" that not everyone involved in a potential Mexican project shows the same enthusiasm he has seen in the Arlington organization.

"We don’t have a race in Mexico because I don’t think we’ve reached that point. I don’t think everyone who was going to be involved with the potential of the Mexican race was ready this year. I didn’t see the hunger or the desire for it to be that way there. And that is already a red flag. We simply shouldn’t go to Mexico if that’s how things are going to be. Everyone involved has to be committed one hundred percent, man. Not halfway. All or nothing."

The McLaren driver emphasized that, although he is willing to collaborate, the event's infrastructure requires a joint effort: "I will, of course, be involved. But I can't do it alone. And IndyCar and I can't do it on our own. We need everyone—the track, the promoter—everyone has to be in sync. And not just for it to be a business, but for them to genuinely want it to go well."

The Arlington GP: "The closest race to home"

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

Beyond Mexican borders, O’Ward feels like a local in Texas. Having spent a large part of his adolescence in San Antonio, the driver considers this new street circuit his true home event and praised the work of Roger Penske, Jerry Jones (owner of the Cowboys), and the Texas Rangers.

"This is the closest I have to my home, and it’s where I spent many of my teenage years. I’ve been challenged here and I have many friends here. So I’m super, super excited for the weekend. The race hasn't even happened yet and it already feels like this could become the second biggest race of the season. I wouldn't be surprised to see it that way; I think it will be close to what we expect in Long Beach."

From a technical perspective, the Arlington layout presents a unique challenge that has impressed the drivers, especially due to the variety of surfaces and the aggressive design of its main straight.

"It genuinely looks super fun to drive. There are elevation changes on the track. There are three main surfaces: there’s old asphalt, new asphalt, concrete, and then polished concrete. So the car is going to behave differently in each one. But that’s going to be part of the challenge. Just like any other street circuit, you can't expect the same level of grip in every corner."